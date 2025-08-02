When is Friendship Day 2025? Check date & significance of festival of friends | Wishes, quotes to share

To celebrate the incredible people who make our lives meaningful, we observe Friendship Day.

Updated2 Aug 2025, 10:20 AM IST
Friendship Day 2025: Friendship Day celebrates the most precious bond between two people. Built on trust, laughter, shared memories, and unwavering support, this friendship is not bound by norms but by love.

Friendship Day 2025: Date

Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first Sunday of August, so in 2025, it falls on 3 August 2025.

Friendship Day 2025: Significance

Friendship Day celebrates the bond between friends who bring laughter, support, and joy into our lives. The day serves as a reminder to nurture relationships, reconnect with old friends, and express gratitude for those who stand by us.

Originating in the US in 1935, the day has now evolved into a global celebration with messages, wristbands, and meetups. It emphasises emotional well-being, companionship, and the importance of social connections.

Friendship Day 2025: Wishes

  • On this Friendship Day, I want to thank you for supporting me in my lowest times and cheering for me like a true friend on my happiest days. Thank you for always being there. Happy Friendship Day.
  • Thank you for being so supportive and my confidante. You are my partner in crime, my rock, and my biggest supporter.
  • A friend is like a rainbow of positivity, which gives a happy ending to even the stormiest days. Thank you for understanding me and always being there for me. Happy Friendship Day my love.
  • I understand what I mean to you, as we don't have to pretend to be someone else, and we have the freedom to be ourselves. Cheers to our precious bond. Happy Friendship Day, bestie.

  • Just like a single candle lights up a whole room, you light up my whole day with your mere presence. You are the one who never shied away from saying bitter truths and making me accept them. Thank you for being my guiding light. Happy Friendship Day.
  • No matter the distance, our bond remains unbreakable. On this Friendship Day 2024, let's cherish the strength of our friendship and keep our connection alive, no matter the miles that separate us.

