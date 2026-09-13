When is Ganesh Chaturthi — September 14 or 15? Check shubh muhurat for Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity revered as the remover of obstacles. There is some confusion among devotees over whether the festival falls on September 14 or 15 this year.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2026? The ten-day celebration of the festival will begin on Monday, with the main celebrations and idol installations largely taking place on September 14 during the auspicious muhurat.

What is the Ganapati Sthapana muhurat? Devotees in New Delhi can perform the Ganapati Sthapana puja on September 14 between 11:02 am and 1:31 pm. In Mumbai, the auspicious muhurat will be observed from 11:20 am to 1:48 pm.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the important dates for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026? ⌵ Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will start on September 14, with the main celebrations occurring on this day. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 7:06 am on September 14 and conclude at 7:44 am on September 15. 2 What is the Ganapati Sthapana muhurat for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026? ⌵ The Ganapati Sthapana muhurat for New Delhi is from 11:02 am to 1:31 pm on September 14, while in Mumbai, it is observed from 11:20 am to 1:48 pm. 3 When does the Ganesh Chaturthi festival end in 2026? ⌵ The Ganesh Chaturthi festival will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 25, 2026. 4 How can devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home? ⌵ Devotees can celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home by bringing a Lord Ganesha idol, performing puja, observing fasts, and preparing traditional dishes. They may also choose to perform visarjan on different days. 5 Why do people celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi? ⌵ Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to honor the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is believed to be the remover of obstacles and is revered as the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: City-wise muhurat

City Ganapati Sthapana Muhurat Pune 11:16 am to 1:44 pm New Delhi 11:02 am to 1:31 pm Chennai 10:51 am to 1:18 pm Jaipur 11:08 am to 1:36 pm Hyderabad 10:58 am to 1:25 pm Gurgaon 11:03 am to 1:31 pm Chandigarh 11:04 am to 1:33 pm Kolkata 10:18 am to 12:46 pm Mumbai 11:20 am to 1:48 pm Bengaluru 11:02 am to 1:28 pm Ahmedabad 11:21 am to 1:49 pm Noida 11:02 am to 1:30 pm

When does the Puja Tithi begin and end? The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 7:06 am on September 14 and end at 7:44 am on September 15.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Devotees bring Lord Ganesha idols into their homes, observe fasts and prepare different types of dishes.

When does Ganeshotsav end? The festival will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, September 25.

On the final day, Lord Ganesha idols are carried in grand processions and immersed in rivers, lakes or the sea.

Devotees who choose to keep Ganpati at home for a shorter duration can perform the visarjan on the 1.5th, 3rd, 5th or 7th day.

Meanwhile, the first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Saturday.

Also Read | Ganesha Chaturthi: Types of Ganpati idols and their impacts

AI prompts to create personalised bappa-themed photos Traditional Maharashtrian Look Prompt: Now, turn my picture into a realistic Ganesh Chaturthi picture. Maintain a natural and recognisable appearance in terms of facial features, skin tone and identity. Clothe me in a traditional Indian saree, adorn me with jewellery, bindi and flowers in my hair. Let me be surrounded by a decorated Lord Ganesha idol with warm lights, marigolds and diyas. Apply soft lighting, realistically lit skin and fabric details.

Glamorous Festive Portrait Prompt: As a face reference, use my uploaded photo. Maintain my facial appearance and identity as I am. Wear a beautiful silk sari on me with some statement jewellery and a small bindi. Place a grand Ganesha idol, flowers, diyas and warm fairy lights as background. Make a high-quality, photorealistic holiday photoshoot using soft ‘golden' lighting.