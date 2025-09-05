When is Ganesh Visarjan 2025? Dates, timings and muhurat to bid farewell to Bappa

The ten-day Ganeshotsav is coming to an end, with preparations underway for the grand Ganesh Visarjan 2025 ritual. After Ganesh Chaturthi, it is customary to immerse Lord Ganesha’s idol in water as part of the farewell ceremony. As the festival is coming to an end, here are the dates and timings of the Ganesh Visarjan.

The festival, which begins on Ganesh Chaturthi in the month of Bhadrapada, culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. The final day, marked by Ganesh Visarjan, draws devotees in large numbers to bid farewell to the deity with processions, music and chants.

Ganesh Visarjan Date Ganesh Visarjan, or the immersion ritual, is performed on Anant Chaturdashi. This year, the event falls on Saturday, 6 September.

Anant Chaturdashi is not only one of the most prominent days for Ganesh Visarjan but also a day to worship Lord Vishnu in his eternal form, Anant.

Ganesh Visarjan muhurat and timings According to Drik Panchang, several muhurats are available on Anant Chaturdashi, i.e., 6 September, starting from early morning till late at night on 7 September.

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 07:36 AM to 09:10 AM Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:19 PM to 05:02 PM Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 06:37 PM to 08:02 PM Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 04:36 AM to 06:02 AM on September 7 Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 09:28 PM to 01:45 AM on September 7 Chaturdashi Tithi Begins at 03:12 AM on 6 September 2025 and ends at 01:41 AM on 7 September 2025.

Ganesh Visarjan muhurats on other days Visarjan of Lord Ganesha idols is also performed on earlier days by different communities.

August 28 (one-and-a-half days): Many devotees choose to perform the Visarjan on this day as part of the early farewell rituals for Lord Ganesha.

August 29 (3rd day of Ganesh Puja): Some communities immerse the idols on the third day, marking an auspicious early conclusion to the festival.

August 31 (5th day): Devotees observe Visarjan with auspicious timings starting at 7:46 am for Chara, Labha, and Amrita, followed by Shubha in the afternoon, and evening/night slots extending into September 1.

September 2 (7th day): On this day, the immersion is carried out with Chara, Labha, and Amrita beginning at 9:18 am, followed by Shubha in the afternoon and Labha in the evening.

However, many devotees choose to perform Visarjan only on the last day of Ganesh puja or Ganeshotsav, which is 6 September, with some continuing into early 7 September.

Ganesh Visarjan Significance Since the Ganesh puja concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, devotees bid farewell to the deity with honour and devotion. Before immersing the idol, the Uttarpuja (concluding ritualistic worship) is performed.

Uttarpuja means bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha with due reverence, in which haldi and kumkum are offered to the deity. Other than that, an aarti is also performed, and the worship concludes by offering the lord with mantrapushpanjali (floral offerings with chants).