When is Govardhan Puja 2025? Date, timings, rituals and significance explained

Govardhan Puja 2025: Govardhan Puja, one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar, is celebrated a day after Diwali to honour Lord Krishna and Govardhan Hill — symbols of protection, nature, and gratitude. Every year, devotees across India perform this sacred ritual to seek blessings for prosperity, rain, and well-being.

But this year, many are confused about the exact date of Govardhan Puja 2025 — is it October 21 or October 22? Here’s what the Panchang says, along with the story, traditions, and deeper meaning behind this festival.

Govardhan Puja 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Govardhan Puja is observed on Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Kartik.

In 2025, the Pratipada Tithi begins at 5:57 pm on October 21 and ends at 8:18 pm on October 22. Since the Tithi will be valid during sunrise on October 22, most priests and astrologers agree that Govardhan Puja should be celebrated on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Govardhan Puja 2025 Muhurat: Pratipada Tithi begins: October 21, 2025 – 5:57 pm

Pratipada Tithi ends: October 22, 2025 – 8:18 pm So if you’re unsure which day to mark your celebrations, the auspicious time is October 22, 2025.

Why Govardhan Puja Is Celebrated Govardhan Puja commemorates the day Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill** on his little finger to shield the people and animals of Vrindavan from torrential rains sent by Lord Indra, the god of thunder and rain.

It’s a celebration of faith, humility, and harmony with nature— and a reminder that devotion and gratitude are more powerful than pride or arrogance. On this day, devotees worship Govardhan Hill, Lord Krishna, and nature’s bounty that sustains life.

It is also believed that offering food, giving charity, and sincere prayers on this day bring prosperity, happiness, and divine blessings.

The Story Behind Govardhan Puja According to Hindu scriptures, villagers in Vrindavan once worshipped Lord Indra every year to ensure good rainfall for their crops. But a young Krishna questioned this practice and taught them that Govardhan Hill and the land around it** — which nourished their cows, crops, and lives — deserved their reverence.

Offended by this, Indra unleashed a furious storm on the village. To protect everyone, Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill with his little finger, providing shelter for seven days and nights. Humbled, Indra eventually bowed to Krishna’s divine power.

Since then, Govardhan Puja has been celebrated to honour this miracle and its lesson — to respect nature and remain humble before the divine.

Rituals And Traditions Of Govardhan Puja The celebration of Govardhan Puja is marked by devotion, colour, and elaborate offerings. While traditions vary across regions, the core rituals remain the same:

Creating Govardhan Hill: Families make a symbolic model of Govardhan Hill using cow dung, soil, or clay, decorating it with flowers, leaves, and miniature figures of Lord Krishna, villagers, and cows.

Annakut (Mountain of Food): The highlight of the festival is Annakut, which means “mountain of food.” Devotees prepare a grand feast — often 56 dishes or more (Chappan Bhog) — and offer it to Lord Krishna as a gesture of gratitude for nature’s abundance.

Worship and Aarti: Devotees light diyas, perform aarti, and offer prayers to Lord Krishna and Govardhan Hill, seeking blessings for rain, protection, and prosperity.

Sharing Prasad: After the rituals, the Annakut food is shared as **prasad** with family, friends, and neighbours — symbolising unity, gratitude, and divine blessings. Spiritual Significance Of Govardhan Puja Beyond the rituals and celebrations, Govardhan Puja is a powerful reminder of our connection with nature. By worshipping Govardhan Hill and offering food to Lord Krishna, devotees express gratitude for the earth, water, and all living beings that sustain life.