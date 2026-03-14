When is Gudi Padwa 2026 — 19 or 20 March? Date, significance and rituals of Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa festival is widely celebrated by the Konkani community with great fervour and enthusiasm who follow Amanta calendar. It is one of the most significant festivals celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa. This auspicious Hindu festival of Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the New Year in Marathi calendar.

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Gudi Padwa 2026: Date and time Also known as Marathi New Year or Samvatsara Padvo, it is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month. The date of this festival is decided by lunisolar Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on 19 March, marking the commencement of Marathi Shaka Samvata 1948.

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In Karnataka, this day is observed as Yugadi and in Andhra Pradesh it is called Ugadi. Samvatsara Padvo means the first day of new Samvat. As per Amanta and Purnimanta Hindu Calendar, Gudi Padwa is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Pratipada — the first day of first month Chaitra.

Pratipada Tithi Begins 19 March 2026 - 06:52 AM

Pratipada Tithi Ends 20 March 2026 - 04:52 AM

Gudi Padwa significance As per legends, Lord Surya revealed the treatise of Surya Siddhanta on this day. According to Vedic astrology, Gudi Padwa, Akshaya Tritiya, Vijayadashami and half of Bali Pratipada form Sadhe Teen Muhurta. As per popular belief, all work done on these days gives positive results. It is considered auspicious to buy household items on this day.

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Most North Indian states follow Purnimanta calendar, which marks the first day of the year with Holi — falling 15 days before Gudi Padwa. In North India, the same day is celebrated as first day of Chaitra Navratri. The 9-day festivities culminate with Rama Navami. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Ugadi marks the beginning of New Year in Telugu Calendar. In Karnataka, Yugadi marks the beginning of New Year in Kannada Calendar.

Gudi Padwa 2026: Puja Rituals On this day, devotees perform yajna and hawan, worship Gudi with garlands, flowers, Akshata, kumkum and haldi. Puja ceremony concludes with distribution of prasadam, cumin seeds, and gram lentils.

Devotees make rangoli and decorate their homes with decorative material and bamboo stickson this day. Celebrations involve preparation of traditional Marathi recipes like Shrikhand, Puran Poli, Rice Chakli and Bhakarwadi which are savoured with friends, relatives and family members.

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