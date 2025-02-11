When is Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025? The well-known Indian poet-saint of the Bhakti Movement, Guru Ravidas, was born on the day of Magh Purnima. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year based on the Hindu lunar calendar; hence, there is no fixed date based on the Gregorian calendar.

People across India commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas with huge joy and fervour. Here are all the details about Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025, from its exact date to details related to holiday.

When is Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025? As per the Hindu calendar, Guru Ravidas Jayanti falls on Magh Purnima. This year, the occasion will fall on February 12. Guru Ravidas is a well-known Indian poet and a renowned poet-saint of the Bhakti movement.

Guru Ravidas was born in Varanasi. He gained immense recognition with his poems and songs.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Is it a holiday on February 12? There will be a government holiday on February 12 to commemorate Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary in Delhi. The Delhi Leutenant Governor VK Saxena declared a holiday on February 12, Wednesday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

As per the order, all government offices, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings offices, schools, colleges, etc will remain shut tomorrow, ie Wednesday.

According to an official missive, the restricted holiday declared earlier to mark the occasion has now been cancelled. All government schools will remain closed on Wednesday in compliance with the order.