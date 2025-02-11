When is Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025? Will it be a school holiday? Check date, history, significance, other details

Guru Ravidas Jayanti in 2025 will be celebrated on February 12, coinciding with Magh Purnima. A government holiday has been declared in Delhi for this occasion, recognising the contributions of the poet-saint to the Bhakti Movement and social reform.

Updated11 Feb 2025, 12:49 PM IST
When is Ravidas Jayanti? Is it a school holiday? Know here(ANI)

When is Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025? The well-known Indian poet-saint of the Bhakti Movement, Guru Ravidas, was born on the day of Magh Purnima. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year based on the Hindu lunar calendar; hence, there is no fixed date based on the Gregorian calendar.

People across India commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas with huge joy and fervour. Here are all the details about Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025, from its exact date to details related to holiday.

When is Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025?

As per the Hindu calendar, Guru Ravidas Jayanti falls on Magh Purnima. This year, the occasion will fall on February 12. Guru Ravidas is a well-known Indian poet and a renowned poet-saint of the Bhakti movement.

Guru Ravidas was born in Varanasi. He gained immense recognition with his poems and songs.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Is it a holiday on February 12?

There will be a government holiday on February 12 to commemorate Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary in Delhi. The Delhi Leutenant Governor VK Saxena declared a holiday on February 12, Wednesday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

As per the order, all government offices, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings offices, schools, colleges, etc will remain shut tomorrow, ie Wednesday.

According to an official missive, the restricted holiday declared earlier to mark the occasion has now been cancelled. All government schools will remain closed on Wednesday in compliance with the order.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 significance

The mystic poet-saint played key role in Bhakti mvement and also was a social reformer. He was a strong advocate of the elimination of casteisim and gender-based inequality. His devotional verses are also found in the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs. Saint Ravidas is revered as guru (teacher) in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 12:49 PM IST
