When is Hajj 2025? Key dates for Mecca, Saudi Arabia pilgrimage, significance - all you need to know

Hajj 2025: Hajj is the annual pilgrimage by the Muslims to Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. It is considered as one of the five pillars of Islam.

The Hajj pilgrimage takes place during the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, specifically from the 8th to the 12th of that month.

According to Sahih Bukhari, a holy book in Islam, “Whoever performs Hajj and does not commit any obscenity or transgression will come back as free from sins as the day his mother bore him.”

Hajj 2025: When is it? This year, 2025, Hajj is expected to take place between June 4 to June 9, 2025 as per the Gregorian Calendar, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Hajj 2025: Do the dates differ or remain same every year? As per the Islamic calendar, Hajj dates remain the same, and takes place between 8th-13th of Dhul Hijjah each year, depending on the sighting of the moon.

The Islamic calendar operates as per the lunar cycle, and is usually 11-12 days ahead of the Gregorian calendar. As a result, the dates are different, in the Gregorian calendar.

For instance, last year, Hajj began on June 14, and continued till June 19. This year, however, Hajj is expected to take place between June 4 to June 9, 2025.

Hence, irrespective of the dates of the Gregorian calendar, Hajj takes place between 8th-13th of Dhul Hijjah each year.

Hajj 2025: Where does it take place in Saudi Arabia? Hajj is performed in Makkah, present-day Saudi Arabia. The pilgrimage involves a series of rites and rituals at various locations near Makkah.

The key locations include:

The city of Makkah 2. The tent settlement of Mina

3. Mount Arafah

4. Muzdalifah

Hajj 2025: Significance During Hajj, millions of Muslims from across the globe gather in Mecca to perform rituals that honour the actions of Prophet Muhammad and Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham).

The pilgrimage is a deeply spiritual journey, symbolizing reflection, repentance, and unity among Muslims.

How long does Hajj last? Hajj is performed for a period of five to six days, from the 8th to the 12th or 13th of Dhul Hijjah.