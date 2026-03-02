When is Holika Dahan 2026-- 2 or 3 March? Check date, auspicious timing, importance and more

The Holi celebrations will kickstart with the auspicious Holika Dahan. Celebrating the victory of good over evil, this year Holika Dahan will be observed on 3 March.

When is Holika Dahan 2026? Holika Dahan coincides with the first lunar eclipse of the year, which is also set to take place on Tuesday. While there's confusion regarding the date, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3 (Tuesday), as per DrikPanchang.com.

Significance of Holika Dahan: Why is it celebrated Regarded as one of the most blessed events of the year, Holika Dahan unfolds during the festival of colours, Holi.

This rare celestial occurrence is observed on the Purnima Tithi in the Hindu month of Phalguna and holds deep religious significance. It honours Prahalad, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, and symbolises faith and devotion. The occasion is widely regarded as a celebration of the victory of good over evil. On this day, people gather in the evening during the auspicious muhurat to perform Holika Dahan rituals and light bonfires as part of the celebrations.

Holika Dahan Muhurta: What is it? Why it is important Choosing the right muhurta (timing) for Holika Dahan is considered more crucial than selecting an auspicious time for most other festivals. While performing puja at an incorrect time during other occasions may simply reduce its spiritual benefits, conducting Holika Dahan at the wrong time is believed to bring suffering and misfortune.

Citing Hindu scriptures, DrikPanchang suggests that Holika Dahan—also referred to as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi—should ideally be performed during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset, when the Purnimasi Tithi is in effect. However, Bhadra occurs during the first half of the Purnimasi Tithi, and all shubh (auspicious) activities are strictly avoided while Bhadra prevails.

The most preferred muhurta for Holika Dahan is during Pradosh Kaal when the Purnimasi Tithi is active, and Bhadra has ended. If Bhadra continues during Pradosh but concludes before midnight, the ritual should be performed after Bhadra ends. In cases where Bhadra extends beyond midnight, Holika Dahan may be conducted during Bhadra itself, but only during the Bhadra Punchha period, the website says.

Bhadra Mukha, however, is considered highly inauspicious and must be avoided under all circumstances, as performing Holika Dahan during this time is believed to bring bad luck not just to individuals but to the entire community or even the country. Sometimes, Bhadra Punchha may not occur between Pradosh and midnight; in such situations, performing Holika Dahan during Pradosh Kaal is recommended. In rare instances where neither Pradosh Kaal nor Bhadra Punchha is available, the ritual should be performed after Pradosh, as cited on the website.

Holika Dahan 2026 auspicious timings Check out timings here:

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 12:58 AM to 01:02 AM, March 03

Duration - 00 Hours 05 Mins

Bhadra Punchha - 08:55 PM to 10:05 PM

Bhadra Mukha - 10:05 PM to 12:00 PM

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Bhadra

Purnima Tithi Begins - 01:25 PM on March 02, 2026