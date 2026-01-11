When is Lohri — 13 or 14 January? Top 50+ wishes to make this harvest festival special for loved ones

Lohri, the harvest festival, is almost here and it's time to kickstart the festivities but first let's clear the confusion around Lohri date. An auspicious Hindu festival, Lohri is celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm especially in Punjab.

Happy Lohri 2026 date: When will Lohri be celebrated this year? This year, Lohri will be celebrated on Tuesday, 13 January while Makar Sankranti will be observed a day later, on Wednesday, 14 January. Lohri day will mark the beginning of four-day Pongal festivities. This day marks the harvest of rabi crops and is known by several names across India, but the essence of the festival remains the same.

Lohadi, Lal Loi, Uttarayan, Shishur Sankrant, Poush Sankranti, Sankranthi or Makar Sankramana are some of the names this festival is known by across India. From relishing roasted corn, peanuts, gajak and sweets made of sesame seeds and jaggery to grooving to Bhangra and Gidda tunes around bonfires, Lohri celebrations are lively and full of enthusiasm.

Happy Lohri 2026: Shubh muhurat According to Drik Panchang, Lohri Sankranti shubh muhurat will be observed at 3:13 PM on Wednesday.