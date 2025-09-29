When is Maha Ashtami? Significance, Pushpanjali, Sandhi puja timings, all you need to know

Durga Puja 2025: Maha Ashtami, the eighth day of Durga Puja, will be observed on September 30. According to the Hindu calendar, Maha Navami — the heart of the Durga Puja celebrations falls during the Shukla Paksha of the Ashwin month.

Celebrated with great vigour and enthusiasm, the festivities will culminate with Durga Visarjan which will be observed on October 2, Thursday. Vijayadashami, the tenth day of Durga Puja is popularly known as Dussehra or Dassahra in Hindi, Dashāhra in Bhojpuri and Maithili, and Dashain in Nepali.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2025: Create stunning Navratri stickers for WhatsApp with ChatGPT

Maha Ashtami, Navratri Day 8: Puja timings The Ashtami Tithi begins on September 29, 2025, at 4:31 PM and ends on September 30, 2025, at 6:06 PM, as per Drik Panchang. This marks the official start of one of the most important phases of Durga Puja celebrations. Meanwhile, Maha Navami will be celebrated on October 1, Wednesday.

As the most auspicious days of nine-day festivities of Navratri, which commenced on September 22 this year, approach it's time to know Pushpanjali and Sandhi puja timings.

Rituals, prayers and cultural vibrancy are the highlight of the final days of Navaratri that celebrate the victory of good over evil. On this festive occasion, worshippers flock to pandals to celebrate Goddess Durga's homecoming to her maternal home.

Significance of Maha Ashtami Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, holds special significance as the day marks Goddess Durga's victory over Chanda, Munda and Raktabija. Devotees also offer prayers and worship Maa Mahagauri - an incarnation of Adi Shakti, on this day. symbolises purity, serenity and tranquillity. Devotees believe that worshipping her symbolises purity, serenity and tranquillity.

What is Pushpanjali? Especially on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, devotees make an offering of flowers to Hindu Gods and Goddesses which is called Pushpanjali. Pushpanjali is derived from Sanskrit word Pushpam, meaning flower, and Anjali, referring to offering with folded hands. Traditionally, devotees observe a day long fast during Puja days and break it after offering Pushpanjali to Maa Durga in the evening.