When is Mahalaya 2025? Amavasya date, time, end of Pitru Paksha, Durga Puja, Mahishasura Mardini and more

Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha, a fortnight for honouring ancestors. It also marks the start of Devi Paksha, which leads to Durga Puja.

Advertisement

Rituals like tarpan (offering water to ancestors) are performed, especially in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Tripura.

Also Read | Gemini Saree trend: Try these 10 Nano Banana prompts to perfect Durga Puja look

The day symbolises Goddess Durga’s arrival on Earth. A cultural highlight in Bengal is the traditional pre-dawn broadcast of Mahishasura Mardini hymns. It has become a deeply rooted part of Mahalaya celebrations.

Difference between Pitru Paksha and Devi Paksha Pitru Paksha is a 16-day period dedicated to honouring ancestors. “Pitru” means forefathers, and “Paksha” means fortnight.

Families perform Shraddha and Tarpan, offering food, water and prayers for departed souls. Ancestors are believed to visit during this time, making it important for family well-being. It ends on Mahalaya Amavasya.

Devi Paksha begins the next day, marking the start of Goddess Durga’s worship. This 15-day period celebrates divine feminine energy. Durga Puja symbolises the triumph of good over evil. It ends on Vijaya Dashami.

Advertisement

What is Mahishasura Mardini? The Mahishasura Mardini (the destroyer of the buffalo-demon) hymns on Mahalaya hold deep cultural and spiritual value in Bengal. It marks the start of the Durga Puja celebrations.

It was first recorded and broadcast on All India Radio in 1931. Since then, it’s been a key part of Bengal’s Durga Puja celebrations.

In West Bengal, millions of people rise before dawn on Mahalaya to listen to the traditional broadcast of these hymns at 4 AM. It’s a practice preserved for decades by All India Radio. The program is now shared on television and digital platforms as well.

Also Read | Mamata meets Abdullah, urges Centre to ensure safety in Jammu and Kashmir

Birendra Krishna Bhadra is the voice behind the chants while legendary Bengali singers sing songs to pay tribute to Maa Durga. While the recording is always available on social media platforms like YouTube, listening to it at dawn on Mahalaya is considered a major nostalgic tradition.

Advertisement

When is Mahalaya 2025? Mahalaya 2025 will be observed on Sunday, September 21. Mahalaya Amavasya begins at 1:02 AM on September 21 and ends at 1:42 AM on September 22.

On this day, families perform Shraddha by offering food, water and sesame seeds to ancestors. Tarpan ceremonies take place at riversides, seeking peace for departed souls.

Idol makers complete Durga idols with Chokkhu Daan, painting the eyes to symbolise divine presence. Homes are cleaned and decorated.