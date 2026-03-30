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When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026 – March 30 or 31? Check tithi, significance and more

Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on March 31 this year. It marks the birth of Lord Mahavira, the final Tirthankara in Jainism. 

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Published30 Mar 2026, 08:47 AM IST
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Lord Mahavir renounced his kingdom, family, and all material wealth at the age of 30 to seek spiritual awakening.
Lord Mahavir renounced his kingdom, family, and all material wealth at the age of 30 to seek spiritual awakening. (Pexels)
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Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important and sacred festivals in Jainism. It commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tirthankara of the current time cycle in Jain cosmology.

Born as Prince Vardhamana around 599 BCE into a royal family in present-day Bihar, Lord Mahavir renounced his kingdom, family, and all material wealth at the age of 30 to seek spiritual awakening.

After 12 and a half years of rigorous asceticism and deep meditation, he attained Kevala Jnana, absolute knowledge or omniscience.

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Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Date and Tithi

In 2026, Mahavir Jayanti will be widely observed on March 31.

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 07:09 AM, March 30

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 06:55 AM, March 31

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Significance

Mahavir Jayanti is much more than a birthday celebration; it is a profound reminder of the Jain leader's life and universal philosophy.

He played a pivotal role in reviving and organising the Jain philosophical system, teaching that true victory comes from conquering one's own inner desires, ego, and senses, which earned him the title Mahavira (Great Hero) and Jina (Conqueror).

The day serves as a time for spiritual introspection, emphasising peace, harmony, and the pursuit of a moral life to break free from the cycle of birth and death (Moksha).

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Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Core teachings

Lord Mahavira's teachings offer a highly practical path to inner peace, ethical living, and spiritual liberation. The foundation of his philosophy rests on the Five Mahavratas (Great Vows):

  1. Ahimsa (Non-violence): The highest and most crucial virtue in Jainism. It extends far beyond physical harm, urging followers to cause absolutely no injury in thought, word, or action to any living being, no matter how small.
  2. Satya (Truthfulness): Committing to speak only the truth, but doing so in a way that is harmless, responsible, and compassionate.
  3. Asteya (Non-stealing): Never taking anything that is not willingly offered. This also translates to avoiding exploitation, dishonesty, and unfair business practices.
  4. Brahmacharya (Chastity/Self-restraint): Exercising strict control over one's senses and abstaining from indulgent worldly pleasures.
  5. Aparigraha (Non-attachment): Detaching oneself from material possessions, emotional dependencies, and excessive consumerism to achieve true inner freedom.

In addition to these vows, he championed the doctrine of Anekantavada (the multiplicity of truths), which encourages open-mindedness, intellectual humility, and deep respect for differing perspectives, teaching that truth is complex and can be viewed from many angles.

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Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Rituals

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with deep devotion, focusing heavily on community and acts of kindness rather than extravagant indulgence:

  • Processions (Rath Yatra): Idols of Lord Mahavira are carried in beautifully decorated chariots accompanied by religious chanting and prayers.
  • Abhisheka (Statue Washing): Devotees ceremonially bathe the statues of Lord Mahavira with water, milk, and fragrant oils as a mark of purity and respect.
  • Charity (Daan): Followers engage in extensive philanthropic activities. Donating food, clothing, and medicine to the poor, or volunteering at animal shelters, are central to honouring his teachings of compassion.
  • Fasting and Meditation: Many Jains observe strict fasts or consume a very simple, restricted diet. The day is largely dedicated to meditation, attending spiritual discourses, and reading sacred texts.

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