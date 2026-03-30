When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026 – March 30 or 31? Check tithi, significance and more

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important and sacred festivals in Jainism. It commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tirthankara of the current time cycle in Jain cosmology.
Born as Prince Vardhamana around 599 BCE into a royal family in present-day Bihar, Lord Mahavir renounced his kingdom, family, and all material wealth at the age of 30 to seek spiritual awakening.
After 12 and a half years of rigorous asceticism and deep meditation, he attained Kevala Jnana, absolute knowledge or omniscience.
In 2026, Mahavir Jayanti will be widely observed on March 31.
Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 07:09 AM, March 30
Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 06:55 AM, March 31
Mahavir Jayanti is much more than a birthday celebration; it is a profound reminder of the Jain leader's life and universal philosophy.
He played a pivotal role in reviving and organising the Jain philosophical system, teaching that true victory comes from conquering one's own inner desires, ego, and senses, which earned him the title Mahavira (Great Hero) and Jina (Conqueror).
The day serves as a time for spiritual introspection, emphasising peace, harmony, and the pursuit of a moral life to break free from the cycle of birth and death (Moksha).
Lord Mahavira's teachings offer a highly practical path to inner peace, ethical living, and spiritual liberation. The foundation of his philosophy rests on the Five Mahavratas (Great Vows):
In addition to these vows, he championed the doctrine of Anekantavada (the multiplicity of truths), which encourages open-mindedness, intellectual humility, and deep respect for differing perspectives, teaching that truth is complex and can be viewed from many angles.
Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with deep devotion, focusing heavily on community and acts of kindness rather than extravagant indulgence: