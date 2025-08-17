When is Onam 2025? Date, significance and how Kerala's harvest festival is celebrated | All you need to know

Onam 2025: Onam is an auspicious regional festival celebrated predominantly in Kerala, marking the end of monsoon and beginning of harvest season. This harvest celebration features various activities including boat races, traditional dances, and rituals, commemorating the legendary Emperor Mahabali and Hindu mythology.

When is Onam 2025? Onam is a ten-day festival celebrated in the Chingam month of the Malayalam calendar, which typically falls between August and September. The festivities begin on Atham day, when Atham Nakshatra is present, and last for 10 days, culminating on Thiruvonam, the main day. In 2025, Onam celebrations will start on August 26, 2025, and end on Friday, September 5, 2025, according to drikpanchang.com.

The main day, Thiruvonam Nakshathram, commences on September 4 from 11:44 pm and concludes on September 5 at 11:38 pm.

Onam 2025: Mythological significance Onam marks the return of the then-King Mahabali or Maveli, who was known as a generous and virtuous ruler, according to Mythology. During his reign, the kingdom thrived so much that the devas grew jealous, partly because King Mahabali was an asura, a member of a clan who were enemies of the devas. As a result, they sent Lord Vishnu, disguised as Vamana (a dwarf), to King Mahabali.

The generous king Mahabali offered Vaman three feet of land. As Vamana measured, he grew so large that he measured all worlds in two steps. With nowhere else to place his third step, Mahabali asked him to place it on his head.

Pleased by his benevolence, Vamana blessed Mahabali by allowing him to visit his subjects once a year, an occasion celebrated as Onam by all Keralites.

How is Onam celebrated? Onam celebrations include Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women’s dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts) and more. It is New Year's Day for Malayali Hindus.

Onam 2025: Key festivities explained Pookkalam Girls and women create intricate designs with flowers on the ground to decorate their houses, courtyards, and temples.

Onam 2025

Onakkodi Gifting new clothes to loved ones is a significant part of Onam. This typically includes traditional white and gold Kasavu sarees for women and Mundu for men. Women also adorn their hair with flowers.

Onam 2025

Onam Sadhya Onam Sadhya, a traditional vegetarian feast, is prepared on this day. It features 26 to 28 dishes, including rice, various main dishes, pickles, and Papad, all served on a banana leaf. A sweet treat called 'Payasam' is also made.

Onam 2025

Pullikali Pulikali, or Tiger Dance, is a vibrant folk art from Kerala, India, performed on Onam's fourth day. Artists paint their bodies like tigers with yellow, red, and black stripes and dance to traditional percussion rhythms.