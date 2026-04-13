When is Poila Boisakh, Bohag Bihu, Puthandu, Vishu? 14 or 15 April— know correct date for New Year and harvest festivals

Indian states celebrate a vibrant tapestry of harvest festivals and regional New Year's in April as the sun enters the zodiac sign of Aries, Mesha Sankranti, ranging from Poila Boisakh in the East to Vishu in the South.

When is Mesha Sankranti? In 2026, Mesha Sankranti, the transition of the Sun into Aries, occurs on Tuesday, April 14. This marks the start of several regional calendars.

However, because these harvest and new year festivals are governed by solar and lunisolar calendars, the exact date often fluctuates between April 14 and April 15 based on local sunrise and tithi (lunar day) calculations.

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Festival Region Date Puthandu Tamil Nadu April 14 Baisakhi Punjab April 14 Pana Sankranti Odisha April 14 Poila Boisakh West Bengal April 15 Bohag Bihu Assam April 15 Vishu Kerala April 15

Puthandu: Tuesday, April 14 Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, falls on the first day of the month Chithirai. In 2026, the Sankranti is expected to occur on the morning of April 14, making it the primary day of celebration.

To mark the festival, families decorate their homes with kolams and prepare Mangai-pachadi, a dish that combines sweet, sour, and bitter tastes to symbolise the varied experiences of life.

Baisakhi: Tuesday, April 14 Baisakhi, celebrated with great fervour in Punjab and Haryana, also falls on April 14.

This date marks the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699 and serves as a major harvest festival for the farming community.

Poila Boisakh: Wednesday, April 15 In West Bengal, Poila Boisakh, the first day of the month of Baishakh, will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 15. This day marks the beginning of the Bengali financial year, known as Haal Khata, where shopkeepers open new ledger books.

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Bohag Bihu: Wednesday, April 15 Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu in Assam typically kicks off its main festivities on April 15. While the festival lasts for seven days, the first day, Goru Bihu, is dedicated to livestock, followed by Manuh Bihu, where people seek blessings from elders.

When will Vishu be celebrated in Kerala? While Vishu is often celebrated on the same day as Puthandu, in 2026, according to many calendars and the Kerala state holiday schedule, it will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 15.

Vishu literally translates to "equal" in Sanskrit, signifying the Spring Equinox. It is essentially a festival of introspection and "good omens," centred around Vishukkani, the belief that the first thing one sees on New Year's Day sets the tone for the rest of the year.

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is Vishukkani—the first thing one sees upon waking. Since the Sankranti occurs after sunrise on April 14, the ritual "sighting" is traditionally observed on the subsequent dawn of April 15.

National holiday on April 14 April 14 also coincides with Dr Ambedkar Jayanti, which is a nationwide public holiday. Banks and stock markets (NSE and BSE) will therefore remain closed on Tuesday.

In states like West Bengal, Assam, and Kerala, regional banks will continue to remain closed on April 15 to accommodate the New Year festivities.