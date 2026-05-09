When is Rabindra Jayanti 2026 — May 7 or May 9? Why Tagore's birthday is being celebrated twice this year?

Every year, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, Asia’s first Nobel laureate, is celebrated on May 7 across India.

However, West Bengal and the Bengali diaspora globally observe his birth anniversary on Pochishe Boishakh, with a grand cultural festival. This year, Pochishe Boishakh is today, May 9.

Why is there a dual celebration? Interestingly, Tagore's birthday is celebrated twice each year — reflecting the coexistence of the globally recognised Gregorian calendar and the traditional Bengali calendar.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Tagore was born on 7 May 1861, in the Jorasanko mansion in Calcutta (now Kolkata). Consequently, the Government of India, educational institutions outside Bengal, and the global community officially mark May 7 as his birth anniversary.

Advertisement

However, in the traditional Bengali calendar (the Bongabdo), Tagore was born on the 25th day of the first Bengali month, Boishakh. This specific day is culturally immortalised as Pochishe Boishakh (literally translating to the 25th of Boishakh).

This dual observance highlights both a nationwide tribute to the Nobel laureate and a deep regional cultural connection in eastern India and Bangladesh.

Rabindra Tagore Jayanti 2026: Why is it being celebrated on May 9 this year? Unlike the Gregorian calendar, which has a fixed progression of dates, the Bengali calendar is tied to solar cycles. The starting date of the Bengali New Year (Pohela Boishakh) fluctuates slightly on the Gregorian calendar, usually falling on April 14 or April 15.

Because the starting point shifts, the 25th day of Boishakh also moves when mapped against the modern English calendar.

Advertisement

In 2026, Pohela Boishakh was celebrated on April 15. Counting 25 days forward from that starting point brings us exactly to May 9.

Therefore, according to the Bengali almanack (Panjika), the true astrological and cultural anniversary of Tagore’s birth falls today.

This is why you will see cultural programs, poetry recitations, and musical tributes peaking on May 9 this year across West Bengal, Tripura, and Bangladesh.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2026: Dates In 2026, Rabindranath Tagore’s 165th birth anniversary will be observed on:

May 7 (Gregorian calendar) – across India

May 9 (25th Boishakh) – in West Bengal and Bangladesh

Significance of Pochishe Boishakh Rabindra Jayanti is far more than a mere birthday; it is a celebration of Bengal's cultural awakening. Rabindranath Tagore, affectionately known as Gurudev or Kabiguru, reshaped Bengali literature, music, and art in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Advertisement

His vast body of work includes:

Rabindra Sangeet : Over 2,000 timeless songs that remain the emotional soundtrack of Bengali life.

: Over 2,000 timeless songs that remain the emotional soundtrack of Bengali life. National Anthems : He is the only person to have composed the national anthems of two countries—India’s Jana Gana Mana and Bangladesh’s Amar Sonar Bangla.

: He is the only person to have composed the national anthems of two countries—India’s Jana Gana Mana and Bangladesh’s Amar Sonar Bangla. Gitanjali : The profoundly spiritual collection of poems that won him the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.

: The profoundly spiritual collection of poems that won him the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. Visva-Bharati University: The pioneering educational institution he founded in Santiniketan, challenging conventional colonial education systems. While the dates may differ, the essence of the celebration remains identical.

Whether you commemorated the Bard of Bengal on May 7 or are participating in the vibrant Pochishe Boishakh festivities today on May 9, the day serves as a powerful reminder of Tagore's enduring philosophy of universal humanism, boundless creativity, and intellectual freedom.

Advertisement

Lesser-known facts about Rabindranath Tagore Inspired Sri Lanka’s Anthem : His Bengali composition, Nama Nama Sri Lanka Mata, was translated by his student and adopted as Sri Lanka's national anthem.

: His Bengali composition, Nama Nama Sri Lanka Mata, was translated by his student and adopted as Sri Lanka's national anthem. Colour-Blind Painter : He began painting in his late 60s. His uniquely muted colour palettes were likely the result of red-green colour blindness.

: He began painting in his late 60s. His uniquely muted colour palettes were likely the result of red-green colour blindness. Invested Nobel Prize money in microcredit bank : He didn't keep his 1913 Nobel Prize money. Instead, he invested it in a cooperative bank to protect rural farmers from predatory moneylenders.

: He didn't keep his 1913 Nobel Prize money. Instead, he invested it in a cooperative bank to protect rural farmers from predatory moneylenders. Stolen Nobel Medallion : His original Nobel medal was stolen from a Visva-Bharati University vault in 2004. The heist remains unsolved.

: His original Nobel medal was stolen from a Visva-Bharati University vault in 2004. The heist remains unsolved. Brought Judo to India : Decades before martial arts hit the mainstream in India, he invited a Japanese instructor to teach Judo at Santiniketan in 1929.

: Decades before martial arts hit the mainstream in India, he invited a Japanese instructor to teach Judo at Santiniketan in 1929. Debated with Einstein : He met Albert Einstein in Germany in 1930 for a famous, highly publicised philosophical clash on science, truth, and human consciousness.

: He met Albert Einstein in Germany in 1930 for a famous, highly publicised philosophical clash on science, truth, and human consciousness. A Global Nomad : Between 1878 and 1932, he travelled to over 30 countries across five continents, acting as India's ultimate cultural ambassador.

: Between 1878 and 1932, he travelled to over 30 countries across five continents, acting as India's ultimate cultural ambassador. Repudiated Mussolini : He briefly met Benito Mussolini in 1926 but fiercely and publicly denounced the Italian dictator after learning of his fascist atrocities.

: He briefly met Benito Mussolini in 1926 but fiercely and publicly denounced the Italian dictator after learning of his fascist atrocities. Wrote for Helen Keller : Showcasing his immense global influence, he was invited to write the preface for the Indian edition of Helen Keller’s autobiography.

: Showcasing his immense global influence, he was invited to write the preface for the Indian edition of Helen Keller’s autobiography. Renounced Knighthood: He returned his British Knighthood (awarded in 1915) in fierce protest following the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

Advertisement