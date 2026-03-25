When is Ram Navami — 26 or 27 March? Clear the confusion around Chaitra Navaratri end date, muhurat, puja time

Ram Navami, one of the most auspicious Hindu festival, is just around the corner but many are confused about its exact date. Chaitra Navaratri celebrations culminate with Ram Navami. To clear the confusion around Ram Navami date read here for Drik Panchang's suggested date and muhurat time.

Ram Navami date — 26 or 27 March? This year, Ram Navami will be celebrated on 26 March, Thursday. Meanwhile, Sita Navami will be observed on 25 April, Saturday, this year.

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:13 AM to 1:41 PM Duration - 2 hours 27 minutes

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Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:27 PM

Navami Tithi Begins - 11:48 AM on 26 March

Navami Tithi Ends - 10:06 AM on 27March

Ram Navami significance Chaitra Navaratri commenced on first day of shukla pratipada and will conclude with Ram Navami. This prominent festival is celebrated with great grandeur and enthusiasm across the country and marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, who is believed to be the seventh human incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. According to legends, Lord Rama was born to King Dashrath and Mata Kaushalya in Ayodhya as their eldest son.

In the Hindu month of Chaitra, this day falls on the Navami tithi of shukla paksha. Lord Rama is considered a symbol of morality, truth and justice. Also known as Maryada Purushottam Ram, Lord Rama is worshipped as an ideal human being, who manifested in Treta Yuga.

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Ram Navami rituals Devotees of Lord Vishnu celebrate this sacred day by visiting temple to worship Lord Rama. Many devotees observe this day by participating in Ramacharitmanas Path at home or in temples. “Madhyahna which prevails for six Ghatis (approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes) is the most auspicious time to perform Rama Navami Puja rituals. The mid-point of Madhyahna marks the moment when Shri Rama was born and temples symbolize this moment as birth moment of Lord Rama,” Drik Panchang states.

One of the most widely observed ritual is that of Kanjak or Kanchika where families invite small girls at home and perform kanya pujan. Devotees wash their feet, offer food (halwa, puri, chane), and give gifts to receive divine blessings. Devotees also seek Lord Rama's blessings by chanting various mantras.

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