When is Ramadan 2025? Check dates, timing and other details

When is Ramadan 2025? The holy month of fast and devotion will begin just hours after February's new moon. Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is a sacred month dedicated to fasting, offering prayers, and reflecting on the inner self to purify soul and become a better person.

Ramadan 2025 will be observed on the first day of Shawwal, which is the tenth month of the Hijri calendar. Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr is a day of celebration, joy and gratitude. Here are all the details about Ramadan 2025 date in Saudi Arabia.

When is Ramadan 2025? Ramadan start date for 2025 is expected to be around 28 February evening. Ramadan is celebrated after sighting of the crescent moon over Mecca or respective countries. Ramadan 2025 dates may vary as it depends on the moon sighting.

When is Ramadan 2025 celebrated in India? Ramadan 2025 in India date will also depend on the sighting of the crescent moon in the middle eastern countries. Ramadan 2025 in India will be celebrated a day after moon sighting over Mecca or respective countries.

When will Ramadan 2025 begin and end? Ramadan 2025 will end around 30 March, and mark the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. But the dates may vary depending on the sighting of crescent moon.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 date in India? Eid-ul-Fitr may be celebrated in India on March 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid-ul-Fitar celebration The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr began in Medina after Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca. The festival is celebrated across the world to mark the culmination of Ramadan, which is a month dedicated to fasting and devotion. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims abstain from worldly pleasures and devote themselves to Allah's teachings.

