When is Sharad Purnima 2025 — Oct 6 or 7? Muhurat duration, moonrise time, significance and more

Sharad Purnima 2025: One of the most famous Purnimas in Hindu Calendar is known as Sharad Purnima, which is being observed today. Celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashvin, it marks the end of the monsoon season.

Advertisement

Why is Sharad Purnima celebrated? The auspicious Hindu festival, also known as Kumara Purnima, Kojagari Purnima, Navanna Purnima, Kojagrat Purnima, Sharad Poonam, Raas Purnima or Kaumudi Purnima, celebrates the night that the rāsalīlā was performed between Krishna and the gopis of Braj.

On this day, devotees worship Radha Krishna, Shiva Parvati and Lakshmi Narayana, the moon deity (Chandra) and offer flowers and kheer to dieties usually dressed in white on this occasion.

Falling four days before Karwa Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi, it is the only day in the year when the moon comes out with all sixteen Kala, as per popular belief. This belief is based on the traditional ideology that the human body is a combination of sixteen different Kalas and each human quality is associated with certain Kala.

Advertisement

“It was Lord Krishna who was born with all sixteen Kala(s) and He was the complete incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Rama was born with only twelve Kala(s),” Drik Panchang notes.

It is important to note that many newlywed women observe their first Purnima fast today as they wow to observe Purnimasi fasting for the year. It is considered an important day when Moon shines with all sixteen Kalas and its rays emit certain healing properties which nourish the body and the soul.

Sharada Purnima 2025: Date and time According to the Hindu almanac, given below are muhurat Sharada Purnima timings:

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day - 5:31 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:23 PM on October 6

Advertisement