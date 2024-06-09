When Kangana Ranaut supported Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock: Bollywood actor’s old post goes viral

Kangana Ranaut was hit by a CISF lady constable at Chandigarh airport. It was turned out that the lady constable was upset with Ranaut's remark on people who joined the farmers' protest

First Published10:41 AM IST
Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut. (PTI Photo)
Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Kangana Ranaut has called out people for supporting the CISF lady constable who allegedly slapped her at the airport a few days ago. As the actor-turned-politician criticised the people for justifying the lady constable's act in the name of “emotional impulse”, netizens were quick to remind the ‘Emergency’ actress of the time when she spoke in favour of Will Smith when he slapped comedian Chris Rock after he took a dig at Smith's wife Jada Pinkett in 2022.

Hollywood actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after Rock mocked his wife's bald head. Smith's wife Jada Pinkett suffers from a hair loss condition called alopecia, and she had shaved her head at that time.

A social media user shared a screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story she had posted at that time to voice her opinion favouring Will Smith and justifying his act of violence.

“As per Kangana Ranaut Will Smith can hit someone for making a joke on his wife but another woman can’t hit her for calling her mother “100rs m baithne wali” & asking to behead her farmer father ?? Hypocrisy ki seema guyss,” wrote a social media user on X.

The social media users had also retweeted Kangana Ranaut, who lashed out at the people who supported the CISF constable's act. In her X post, Kangana Ranaut advised such people to practice meditation and yoga.

“Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail,” wrote Kangana Ranaut on X.

She said that people who are justifying CISF constable act are deep down “ok with rape or murder”. She also advised them to self-introspect to understand their psychological criminal tendencies.

“If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land. Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies,” she added further.

