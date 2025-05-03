When Kate Middleton's ‘icy stare’ rattled Meghan Markle's confidence in public: Check what Prince Harry's wife did

Once dubbed the ‘fab four,’ the young royals had to put up a show of unity after Queen Elizabeth II's death. However, Kate Middleton clearly described this show as “one of the hardest things” she has ever had to do, and Meghan Markle hasn't set foot on UK soil since.

During the national mourning period, Prince Harry and Prince William observed the tributes and spoke to members of the public outside Windsor Castle, each walking beside their spouse.

Estranged after the Sussexes had a dramatic exit in January 2020, the September 2022 walkabout marked two-and-a-half years since the couple had last been seen together in public. This too was for a brief moment – the start and end of the engagement.

However, after so many years, what has caught the eye of the experts is Kate Middleton's “icy stare” at Meghan Markle moments before she changed her expression into a big smile for the crowd.

Body language expert Katia Loisal said that Kate's glare had knocked Meghan's confidence out.

“Quite unlike the confident Meghan we know, Meghan appeared ill at ease during this encounter, which is not surprising given the recent criticism that she has faced,” Katia told Seven News.

The walkabout was all the more uncomfortable because it had been just a year since the Sussexes had spilt details about the rumoured royal rifts in their documentary.

Prince Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey also added to the heat they were receiving from Prince William and Kate.

The body language expert claimed Kate's actions made it look as though she was trying to “freeze out” Meghan.

“On numerous occasions Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn't reciprocated,” Loisal said.

The expert noted Kate chose to “look through” Meghan instead.

However, Meghan, who was hoping for some reassurance from Kate, felt uncertain and uncomfortable because of this lack of warmth, said Loisal, adding that this can be seen in the way she stooped her head, side-stepped and faced away from Kate.

“Meghan's hand lifted hesitantly as if to wavebut stopped mid-air, rather than pausing to adjust her hair. Her head and gaze lowered, before she looked up and gave a quick wave, her arm coming back to rest in front of her body in a partial arm barrier,” Loisal said.

According to the expert, Meghan's body language did not go unnoticed by Harry, who touched her arm gently and came to her side to protect her.

Communication and body language expert Judi James spoke to MailOnline about the Fab Four's surprise public appearance.