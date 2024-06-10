When Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde rides in Raymond MD Gautam Singhania’s vintage Rolls Royce | Watch

At the inauguration of the north-bound arm of the Mumbai Coastal Road - from Marine Drive to Haji Ali - Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rode Raymond's Chairman and MD Gautam Singhania's vintage Rolls Royce.

Marking the formal inauguration of the Dharamveer Swaraj Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Mumbai Coastal Road, Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar rode a vintage car.

Singhania, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of the CM and the deputy CMs riding his vintage car, and said, “It was an honour to have provided the Rolls Royce 20/25 Cabriolet manufactured in 1930 from my vintage car collection to Hon CM @mieknathshinde ji & Hon. Dy CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji at the inauguration of the north-bound arm of the Coastal Road.”

“Just like many Mumbaikars, I am looking forward to driving on this new stretch of road soon which connects Worli to Marine Drive,” he added.

Also read: Why Mumbai bars got creative this election season

Watch:

It was an honour to have provided the Rolls Royce 20/25 Cabriolet manufactured in 1930 from my vintage car collection to Hon. CM @mieknathshinde ji & Hon. Dy CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji at the inauguration of the north-bound arm of the Coastal Road.



Just like many Mumbaikars, I am… pic.twitter.com/ssB24nTrtk — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) June 10, 2024

This newly inaugurated phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road marks a crucial phase in the metropolis's infrastructure upgrade as it will drastically reduce travel time for motorists.

Vehicular movement on the route was allowed from 4 pm on Monday, a civic spokesperson said. Initially, the Mumbai civic body had announced that the road stretch would be open for vehicles from Tuesday.

Like the south-bound arm, which opened for vehicular movement in March this year, the northern arm of the coastal road will be operational between 7 am and 11 pm on weekdays.

At present, the south-bound arm caters to vehicles travelling between Worli and Marine Drive.