When Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde rides in Raymond MD Gautam Singhania’s vintage Rolls Royce | Watch

This newly inaugurated phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road marks a crucial phase in the metropolis's infrastructure upgrade as it will drastically reduce travel time for motorists.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published05:21 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, along with Maharashtra Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar rides vintage Rolls Royce during the inauguration of second phase of Coastal Road, in Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, along with Maharashtra Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar rides vintage Rolls Royce during the inauguration of second phase of Coastal Road, in Mumbai (ANI)

At the inauguration of the north-bound arm of the Mumbai Coastal Road - from Marine Drive to Haji Ali - Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rode Raymond's Chairman and MD Gautam Singhania's vintage Rolls Royce.

Marking the formal inauguration of the Dharamveer Swaraj Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Mumbai Coastal Road, Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar rode a vintage car.

Also read: How Mukesh Ambani Plans To Make Navi Mumbai India's Next Economic Hub

Singhania, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of the CM and the deputy CMs riding his vintage car, and said, “It was an honour to have provided the Rolls Royce 20/25 Cabriolet manufactured in 1930 from my vintage car collection to Hon CM @mieknathshinde ji & Hon. Dy CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji at the inauguration of the north-bound arm of the Coastal Road.”

“Just like many Mumbaikars, I am looking forward to driving on this new stretch of road soon which connects Worli to Marine Drive,” he added.

Also read: Why Mumbai bars got creative this election season

Watch:

This newly inaugurated phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road marks a crucial phase in the metropolis's infrastructure upgrade as it will drastically reduce travel time for motorists.

Vehicular movement on the route was allowed from 4 pm on Monday, a civic spokesperson said. Initially, the Mumbai civic body had announced that the road stretch would be open for vehicles from Tuesday.

Also read: Mumbai coastal road’s north-bound arm inaugurated, to open for vehicles on this day - 10 key points

Like the south-bound arm, which opened for vehicular movement in March this year, the northern arm of the coastal road will be operational between 7 am and 11 pm on weekdays.

At present, the south-bound arm caters to vehicles travelling between Worli and Marine Drive.

Also read: Monsoon Tracker: Orange alert for heavy rain issued in Mumbai, Thane; check details inside

The north-bound arm will be operational only between Marine Drive and the vehicular interchange at Haji Ali. Civic officials stated that the operational length of the north-bound arm is around 6.25 km, while the south-bound arm covers an eight-kilometre stretch.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsWhen Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde rides in Raymond MD Gautam Singhania’s vintage Rolls Royce | Watch

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

180.20
10:29 AM | 10 JUN 2024
1.25 (0.7%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.10
10:28 AM | 10 JUN 2024
7.55 (4.82%)

Bharat Electronics

283.35
10:25 AM | 10 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.09%)

GAIL India

208.05
10:28 AM | 10 JUN 2024
-4.55 (-2.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

168.10
10:29 AM | 10 JUN 2024
13.6 (8.8%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

659.50
10:14 AM | 10 JUN 2024
53.09 (8.75%)

The New India Assurance Company

238.80
09:59 AM | 10 JUN 2024
17.75 (8.03%)

Happiest Minds Technologies

908.05
10:15 AM | 10 JUN 2024
67.25 (8%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,998.00359.00
    Chennai
    74,214.00791.00
    Delhi
    73,567.00-431.00
    Kolkata
    74,214.00719.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue