This newly inaugurated phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road marks a crucial phase in the metropolis's infrastructure upgrade as it will drastically reduce travel time for motorists.

At the inauguration of the north-bound arm of the Mumbai Coastal Road - from Marine Drive to Haji Ali - Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rode Raymond's Chairman and MD Gautam Singhania's vintage Rolls Royce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marking the formal inauguration of the Dharamveer Swaraj Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Mumbai Coastal Road, Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar rode a vintage car.

Singhania, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of the CM and the deputy CMs riding his vintage car, and said, “It was an honour to have provided the Rolls Royce 20/25 Cabriolet manufactured in 1930 from my vintage car collection to Hon CM @mieknathshinde ji & Hon. Dy CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji at the inauguration of the north-bound arm of the Coastal Road."

“Just like many Mumbaikars, I am looking forward to driving on this new stretch of road soon which connects Worli to Marine Drive," he added.

Watch:

Vehicular movement on the route was allowed from 4 pm on Monday, a civic spokesperson said. Initially, the Mumbai civic body had announced that the road stretch would be open for vehicles from Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Like the south-bound arm, which opened for vehicular movement in March this year, the northern arm of the coastal road will be operational between 7 am and 11 pm on weekdays.

At present, the south-bound arm caters to vehicles travelling between Worli and Marine Drive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The north-bound arm will be operational only between Marine Drive and the vehicular interchange at Haji Ali. Civic officials stated that the operational length of the north-bound arm is around 6.25 km, while the south-bound arm covers an eight-kilometre stretch.

