When Prince William briefly ’broke up’ with wife Kate Middleton in 2007 after phone call

A new book reportedly revealed that Prince William had once briefly broke up with Kate Middleton three years before they got engaged. According to New York Post, Robert Jobson’s new biography “Catherine, the Princess of Wales" sheds light on the circumstances behind when the royal couple parted ways in 2007.

In his book, Jobson wrote that “Catherine knew William wasn’t in any hurry to propose, and the truth is she was prepared to wait until he was ready. After all, they were in love — weren’t they?”

Also Read | Prince Williams questioned over not reporting 6 million pounds profit

When William unexpectedly canceled their 2006 New Year’s Eve plans, Kate knew “something was wrong,” the book reportedly added. It was not long after that William called his then-girlfriend and broke up with her.

He allegedly said they both needed “a bit of space” to “find our own way” and couldn’t promise a proposal, New York Post reported.

The excerpts from the book read, "“In an emotionally charged 30-minute conversation, they both acknowledged they were on ‘different pages'...It was a devastating blow to Catherine, who felt doubly let down at being dumped over the phone.”

After the "split", William reportedly went out at Mahiki nightclub in London and Kate traveled to Dublin with her mom, Carole Middleton, and Ibiza with a friend.

But eventually, William started having “second thoughts” and reunited with Kate at a “Freakin Naughty”-themed costume party thrown by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen, the report added.

Jobson wrote, “She’d arrived dressed as a nurse, and William had made a beeline for her. They then spent the first part of the evening deep in conversation before hitting the dance floor, where they ended up kissing.”

Also Read | Prince William, Kate Middleton offer condolences after tragic UK mass stabbing

After reconciling in 2007, William and Kate got engaged in 2010. They tied the knot in at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. The Prince and Princess of Wales have three children.

The couple had reportedly addressed their short breakup in an interview when they were engaged. Back then, William said, “We both were very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff."

" “It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better," he added.