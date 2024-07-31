When Prince William briefly ’broke up’ with wife Kate Middleton in 2007 after phone call

A new book revealed that Prince William had once briefly parted ways with Kate Middleton before getting engaged in 2010.

Livemint
Updated31 Jul 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton
Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton

A new book reportedly revealed that Prince William had once briefly broke up with Kate Middleton three years before they got engaged. According to New York Post, Robert Jobson’s new biography “Catherine, the Princess of Wales" sheds light on the circumstances behind when the royal couple parted ways in 2007.

In his book, Jobson wrote that “Catherine knew William wasn’t in any hurry to propose, and the truth is she was prepared to wait until he was ready. After all, they were in love — weren’t they?”

Also Read | Prince Williams questioned over not reporting 6 million pounds profit

When William unexpectedly canceled their 2006 New Year’s Eve plans, Kate knew “something was wrong,” the book reportedly added. It was not long after that William called his then-girlfriend and broke up with her.

He allegedly said they both needed “a bit of space” to “find our own way” and couldn’t promise a proposal, New York Post reported.

The excerpts from the book read, "“In an emotionally charged 30-minute conversation, they both acknowledged they were on ‘different pages'...It was a devastating blow to Catherine, who felt doubly let down at being dumped over the phone.”

Also Read | ‘Amid all grief..,’ Book tells Princess Kate’s ‘hardest’ moment with Meghan

After the "split", William reportedly went out at Mahiki nightclub in London and Kate traveled to Dublin with her mom, Carole Middleton, and Ibiza with a friend.

But eventually, William started having “second thoughts” and reunited with Kate at a “Freakin Naughty”-themed costume party thrown by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen, the report added.

Jobson wrote, “She’d arrived dressed as a nurse, and William had made a beeline for her. They then spent the first part of the evening deep in conversation before hitting the dance floor, where they ended up kissing.”

Also Read | Prince William, Kate Middleton offer condolences after tragic UK mass stabbing

After reconciling in 2007, William and Kate got engaged in 2010. They tied the knot in at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. The Prince and Princess of Wales have three children.

The couple had reportedly addressed their short breakup in an interview when they were engaged. Back then, William said, “We both were very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff."

Also Read | Prince William & Kate Middleton honoured Princess Diana in Charlotte’s name

" “It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better," he added.

Meanwhile, Kate said, "...I think I, at the time, wasn’t very happy about it, but actually, it made me a stronger person..."

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 08:40 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsWhen Prince William briefly ’broke up’ with wife Kate Middleton in 2007 after phone call

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    241.05
    03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    7.4 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.60
    03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.4 (-0.77%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.85
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    3.75 (2.58%)

    Tata Steel

    165.35
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CCL Products India

    675.30
    03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (9.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    98.19
    03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.89 (7.55%)

    Granules India

    630.35
    03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    42.55 (7.24%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,690.00
    03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    167.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue