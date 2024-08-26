Prince William told Harry ‘nothing could be done’ for media lies about his brother’s drug use, ‘This was Royal life’

Prince Harry recounted feeling devastated by a false news article about drug use and rehab, seeking support from Prince William who stood by him. Harry felt betrayed by his family and shocked by the media's manipulation of photos from a charitable visit.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published26 Aug 2024, 10:20 AM IST
When Prince William told Harry ‘nothing could be done’ about media lies for the Duke of Sussex, ‘This was Royal life’ (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)
When Prince William told Harry ‘nothing could be done’ about media lies for the Duke of Sussex, ‘This was Royal life’ (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)(Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Prince Harry recounted an event that deeply hurt him when a news article falsely accused him of drug use and going to rehab. Feeling devastated by the false claims, Harry sought support from his brother, Prince William.

The Prince of Wales, for the first time, stood by him. Harry shared this experience in his memoir, describing the emotional impact of being misrepresented in the media.

Also Read | Harry-Meghan backing Kamala or Trump? Americans don’t care, says US politician

The front page news had the headline 'Harry's Drugs Shame'. The Duke of Sussex called it "lies". The story "not only had me down as a habitual drug user, it had me recently going to rehab. Rehab!" the Daily Mirror quoted Harry as writing in her book Spare.

Harry mentioned that the editor had obtained photographs of him and Marko (Mark Dyer) visiting a rehab centre in the suburbs a few months before. He wrote that this visit was normal for his charitable duties as a prince.

Also Read | Prince Harry will always be King Charles’s ‘much-loved son’

However, the Duke claimed a journalist had used those photos, twisting them to support her false story. Harry, upset, shared that he was shocked when he saw the pictures and read the article. He felt disgusted and horrified, thinking about how people across the country might see the story and believe the lies.

Harry felt as if people throughout the Commonwealth were talking about him. He also shared his sadness at the thought that his father, Charles, and stepmother, Camilla, might have played a role in the story, which left him feeling betrayed by his own family.

Harry called William

Harry reflected on how they had allowed the situation to escalate, questioning if it was merely to make things simpler for themselves. He mentioned calling William, but neither could find the words to speak.

Also Read | Harry’s presence means circus: Prince William will see him just ‘one more time’

William was understanding and seemed to share in his frustration, sometimes even feeling more outraged than Harry due to his knowledge of the behind-the-scenes manoeuvring and manipulation that had resulted in this public display against Harry. Harry wrote that William had tried to play it down, saying the past couldn't be changed.

“And yet, in the same breath, he assured me that there was nothing to be done. This was Pa. This was Camilla. This was Royal life," Harry wrote.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 10:20 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsPrince William told Harry ‘nothing could be done’ for media lies about his brother’s drug use, ‘This was Royal life’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,620.55
    10:19 AM | 26 AUG 2024
    -92.8 (-1.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    307.10
    10:20 AM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.05 (0.34%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.30
    10:20 AM | 26 AUG 2024
    7.2 (2.26%)

    Tata Steel

    154.55
    10:20 AM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.4 (0.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Craftsman Automation

    6,477.60
    10:13 AM | 26 AUG 2024
    576.85 (9.78%)

    HBL Power Systems

    716.50
    10:13 AM | 26 AUG 2024
    59.6 (9.07%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services

    744.70
    10:13 AM | 26 AUG 2024
    51.4 (7.41%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    362.40
    10:13 AM | 26 AUG 2024
    23.95 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue