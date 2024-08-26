Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Prince William told Harry ‘nothing could be done’ for media lies about his brother's drug use, ‘This was Royal life’

Prince William told Harry ‘nothing could be done’ for media lies about his brother's drug use, ‘This was Royal life’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince Harry recounted feeling devastated by a false news article about drug use and rehab, seeking support from Prince William who stood by him. Harry felt betrayed by his family and shocked by the media's manipulation of photos from a charitable visit.

When Prince William told Harry ‘nothing could be done’ about media lies for the Duke of Sussex, ‘This was Royal life’ (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Prince Harry recounted an event that deeply hurt him when a news article falsely accused him of drug use and going to rehab. Feeling devastated by the false claims, Harry sought support from his brother, Prince William.

The Prince of Wales, for the first time, stood by him. Harry shared this experience in his memoir, describing the emotional impact of being misrepresented in the media.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The front page news had the headline 'Harry's Drugs Shame'. The Duke of Sussex called it "lies". The story "not only had me down as a habitual drug user, it had me recently going to rehab. Rehab!" the Daily Mirror quoted Harry as writing in her book Spare.

Harry mentioned that the editor had obtained photographs of him and Marko (Mark Dyer) visiting a rehab centre in the suburbs a few months before. He wrote that this visit was normal for his charitable duties as a prince.

However, the Duke claimed a journalist had used those photos, twisting them to support her false story. Harry, upset, shared that he was shocked when he saw the pictures and read the article. He felt disgusted and horrified, thinking about how people across the country might see the story and believe the lies.

Harry felt as if people throughout the Commonwealth were talking about him. He also shared his sadness at the thought that his father, Charles, and stepmother, Camilla, might have played a role in the story, which left him feeling betrayed by his own family.

Harry called William

Harry reflected on how they had allowed the situation to escalate, questioning if it was merely to make things simpler for themselves. He mentioned calling William, but neither could find the words to speak.

William was understanding and seemed to share in his frustration, sometimes even feeling more outraged than Harry due to his knowledge of the behind-the-scenes manoeuvring and manipulation that had resulted in this public display against Harry. Harry wrote that William had tried to play it down, saying the past couldn't be changed.

“And yet, in the same breath, he assured me that there was nothing to be done. This was Pa. This was Camilla. This was Royal life," Harry wrote.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.