When Shah Rukh Khan could not pay EMIs for his car: Juhi Chawla shares incident from SRK’s early days in Bollywood

When Shah Rukh Khan lost his car for failing to pay EMI; Juhi Chawla shares incident from SRK's early days in Bollywood

Livemint
First Published12:50 PM IST
After being in the Bollywood industry for decades, superstar Shah Rukh Khan continues to rule billions of hearts in India and across the world. However, Shah Rukh Khan's journey to become a global heartthrob was difficult. SRK started his career in the television industry and struggled a lot in his initial days for film opportunities. Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla recently shared an incident from SRK's struggling days in the industry.

In contrast to Shah Rukh Khan's lavish lifestyle in Mumbai, it was about living in a rented space, eating food with the film crew, surviving on limited funds and juggling between different movie sets for shooting during his early days career, said Juhi Chawla at an event of GCCI in Gujarat.

While speaking at the event, the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actress said that Shah Rukh Khan used to own a single car, which, too, was purchased in instalments. One day, the lender bank took Shah Rukh Khan's only vehicle because he failed to repay the EMI loan, said Juhi Chawla.

“Shah Rukh Khan had one gypsy, he used to do 2-3 shifts. But unable to pay EMI , they took it away. Now look at him,” said Juhi Chawla at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan was dejected after losing his car due to unpaid EMI. Juhi Chawla remembered boosting him up by saying that one day, he would have multiple cars outside his house.

‘Don’t worry, you'll have many more cars one day.' And he still remembers that. Because it's true. Look at him today,” Juhi Chawla remembers the words she said to Shah Rukh Khan at that time.

Despite being an outsider, Shah Rukh Khan not only rose to fame in Bollywood, but maintained his dominance in the industry. SRK, at present, owns a bunch of luxury cars and has a grand sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra, Mumbai.

Apart from being one of the most loved on-screen couples in the film industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are also close friends in real life. The two have worked together in films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Duplicate, etc. Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's husband Jay Mehta together own Indian Premier League's superhit franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. The two bought the franchise for around 262.5 crore (approx. US$75.09 million) in 2008 and has been one of the tournament's most popular teams.

