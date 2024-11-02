When Shah Rukh Khan told Rahul Gandhi to ‘be honest’; old video resurfaces on SRK’s birthday

Arshdeep Kaur
Published2 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan (PTI)

As Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday on Saturday, November 2, an old video of the star sharing his advice for Indian politicians, on the behest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has resurfaced.

In the old video, claimed to be of time before 2014 (before the BJP rule), the Congress leader asked King Khan for “one piece of advice” he has for the politicians.

Chuckling, SRK said, “Look who you asked…I lie and cheat and do deceit for a living, I am an actor. So, I'm all show, nothing really concrete inside.”

Saying that he respects the people who run the country, SRK advice the politicians to be honest.

“I have a huge amount of respect for the people who run the country or who have it in their hearts to run the country. It's a very self-less service and the only idea would be that just work honestly and have pride in your nation,” he said.

“Love the country and we have a wonderful, wonderful country, so, let's not take money under the table. Let's not do shady stuff. If we do it right, we are all going to make money, we're all going to be happy and we will be a great and proud nation,” he added.

Shah Rukh Khan then said that his advice to all politicians will just be to “please be as honest as realistically possible!”

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh could also be seen in the video.

Check video here:

Shah Rukh Khan's entry scene from K3G named ‘The Best’

As a birthday gift to the star, The Academy chose to honour Shah Rukh Khan’s legendary entry scene from the 2001 classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The Academy took to Instagram to share the unforgettable scene set against the backdrop of Diwali at the Raichand mansion. As SRK’s character, Rahul Raichand, descends from a helicopter in a striking black outfit, his mother, played by Jaya Bachchan, feels his presence before even seeing him.

Dressed in a white sari, she transitions from welcoming her husband, Yash Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan), to instinctively walking towards the entrance to meet her son.

In a heartwarming exchange, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), with his trademark charm, asks his mother, “Hey mom, how do you sense my presence every time before I arrive?” To which Jaya, with tears in her eyes, applies tilak to his forehead and gently caresses his face. The Academy aptly captioned the post, “A mother’s intuition is always right.” and even posed the question, “Is this SRK’s best entry scene?”

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
