As Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday on Saturday, November 2, an old video of the star sharing his advice for Indian politicians, on the behest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has resurfaced.

In the old video, claimed to be of time before 2014 (before the BJP rule), the Congress leader asked King Khan for "one piece of advice" he has for the politicians.

Chuckling, SRK said, "Look who you asked…I lie and cheat and do deceit for a living, I am an actor. So, I'm all show, nothing really concrete inside."

Saying that he respects the people who run the country, SRK advice the politicians to be honest.

"I have a huge amount of respect for the people who run the country or who have it in their hearts to run the country. It's a very self-less service and the only idea would be that just work honestly and have pride in your nation," he said.

"Love the country and we have a wonderful, wonderful country, so, let's not take money under the table. Let's not do shady stuff. If we do it right, we are all going to make money, we're all going to be happy and we will be a great and proud nation," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan then said that his advice to all politicians will just be to "please be as honest as realistically possible!"

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh could also be seen in the video.

