In a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, Namita Thapar shared her insights and experiences. The Executive Director of India Business at Emcure Pharmaceuticals touched upon various aspects, from dealing with online trolls to her role in the business world and her participation in Shark Tank India.

Namita Thapar addressed an incident with Anupam Mittal. A user mentioned a brief meeting with the Shaadi.com founder at Mumbai Tech Week, seeking angel investment for a gaming startup.

Mittal apparently showed interest but advised contacting him via X (formerly Twitter) DM. The entrepreneur later found out that Mittal’s DM was closed. Thapar's response was straightforward. She said that Mittal's suggestion to use X was a polite way of declining. “If he was really interested he would have given you his email id," she added.

Namita, who is often trolled for taking over her father’s business instead of building her own from scratch, did face a question on a similar topic.

“You didn’t build your own business, so how do you give advice to others building their OWN business?" she was asked.

“Scaling a family business requires an entrepreneurial mindset too," she replied.

When Thapar was asked how she dealt with trolls targeting her for handling her father’s company, her answer showed that her approach to online negativity was both practical and positive.

“It has helped me become even more thick-skinned. I thank them for that. I have fun with my memes. Best way to live life!" she said.

She was asked why Shark Tank India appeared to be “'sensationalized' like a saas bahu soap opera". Namita pointed out that the show's “drama" was genuine as the sharks were unaware of the pitchers before they appeared. This spontaneity adds to the excitement and dynamism of the show, which she finds enjoyable.

Namita Thapar’s approach to investing

Namita also shared her approach to investing. She dedicates time every weekend to connect with founders or her team to stay informed and engaged with her investments.

She stressed the importance of being selective in investments, focusing on businesses that excited her and where she could add value.

Namita also highlighted key deal-breakers for her, such as a lack of knowledge about one's business numbers. “The CA in me!" she exclaimed.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!