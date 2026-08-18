‘When the govt fails…’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacts to his village school getting its first computer

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke recently launched a campaign to improve government schools. He called it the 'School Thik Karo' campaign. Now, his village school has received its first computers. This marks continued progress under CJP’s broader school improvement initiative.

“When the govt fails, people step up! First ever computer arrives at my village. Change is possible!” Abhijeet Dipke wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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Social media users reacted to the development.

“Every betterment is most welcome as far as education is concerned,” wrote one user.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke gets offer from Union minister to join his party

“Well done, brother. Our country is very beautiful. Now, it is the responsibility of educated people like us to take care of it. If everyone contributes a little in their respective areas, this dream will surely become a reality one day,” another user commented.

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Another user commented, “If everyone acts with the same sense of responsibility, our overdependence on the government can be significantly reduced.”

School Thik Karo Abhijeet Dipke started this initiative from his native village in Hingoli. This district falls within Maharashtra, where he grew up. Dipke launched the campaign on Independence Day this year.

The CJP founder alleged that government schools in villages remained consistently neglected. He claimed minimal improvement had occurred for 80 years.

He earlier visited a Zilla Parishad-run school in Santuk Pimpri village. There, he inspected conditions and flagged serious infrastructure problems.

He highlighted broken windows, clogged toilets and inadequate seating arrangements. These issues reportedly plagued the school for years.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke reveals Swades' Shah Rukh Khan inspired him to return to India

Dipke spoke with the village Sarpanch regarding these concerns. The Sarpanch assured him these issues would be resolved.

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He promised that the Panchayat would address problems within one week. Dipke expressed optimism that collective community action could achieve change.

He regularly shares updates about the campaign's progress through social media. He announced that students had received benches for their classrooms.

“Kids in my village have got the benches in their school!!! This is probably one of the biggest and happiest moments in my life. Thank you to all the staff and people from the village who made this possible!” he earlier wrote.

Earlier, Dipke reported another victory in Limbala village, Hingoli district. He revealed an allegedly alcoholic principal had been suspended.

He dedicated this particular win to a student named Abdul. He also credited Abdul's father for supporting this effort.

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Dipke quoted Abdul's determination to continue fighting for change. Abdul reportedly said they wouldn't stop until schools improved.

Dipke also questioned officials' commitment towards government school education. He challenged the education department staff and ministers.

Dipke suggested they should enrol their own children in government schools. He argued this would reveal genuine trust in these institutions.

He questioned why officials consistently choose private schools instead. He implied this reflects doubt about their own department's work.

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