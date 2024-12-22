Episode 8 of Netflix's K-drama When The Phone Rings has leaked on Dailymotion, prompting piracy concerns. The episode explores Sa-eon's investigation into Hee-joo's cliff fall while revealing his hidden past and a kidnapper's threat.

The highly-anticipated When The Phone Rings Episode 8 from the popular Netflix K-drama has been leaked on Dailymotion, raising piracy concerns. Reports suggest multiple users have uploaded the full episode illegally, with some versions even including subtitles.

The series, starring Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin, has captured viewers’ hearts worldwide since its release in November, especially in India and South Korea. Known for its emotional depth and intriguing storyline, the drama has gained immense popularity, and fans were eagerly awaiting Episode 8, officially released on December 21.

While South Korean audiences can watch it on MBC, international fans, including those in India, tuned in to Netflix at 6:20 PM IST.

In Episode 8, the story takes a dramatic turn as Sa-eon investigates the mystery behind Hee-joo’s fall from a cliff. The episode also explores his connection to the enigmatic phone calls.

Fans speculated that Park Do-jae, played by Choi Woo-jin, might be the culprit, but the twists and revelations kept them hooked. The episode further delves into Sa-eon’s hidden past, hinting at his adoption and Chairman Baek’s sinister role in targeting the real son of the family.

Amid these developments, Sa-eon and Hee-joo try to rebuild their lives together, deciding to make their home a warm and safe place. However, the kidnapper continues to threaten Hee-joo, sending her disturbing messages and videos, which add tension to the narrative.

According to reports, Sa-eon confronts the kidnapper’s location after receiving support from his colleagues. Meanwhile, Hee-joo is left questioning Sa-eon’s past as new details emerge.

When The Phone Rings Ep 8: Social media reaction Fans have reacted to When The Phone Rings Ep 8 on social media. “One of the themes of episode 8 was Hee Joo struggling to believe that Saeon could accept & love her as she is…with all her flaws and mistakes. The episode ended with evidence right there all along. Writers delivering on romance," wrote one user.

"Saeon saw the real Baek Saeon drowned by his grandfather, leading to him becoming their stand in son. Now someone is giving hints, the real Saeon is alive. can't wait to uncover the full story behind this. Maybe Sangwoo is the real Saeon?" wrote another.