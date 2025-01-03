When The Phone Rings Episode 11: The Korean drama ‘When The Phone Rings’, with lead actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin, has taken Netflix by storm since its premiere in December. 10 of the series' episodes have already captivated millions, with fans eagerly waiting for Episode 11, which is the penultimate episode of 'When The Phone Rings' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When The Phone Rings Episode 11: Date and time Episode 11 of the popular K-drama When The Phone Rings is currently steaming on Netflix. It was released on the OTT platform at 8 pm IST on Friday, January 3.

The gripping 12-episode series has kept fans engaged with its steady release pattern, unveiling new episodes every Friday and Saturday. The consistent schedule has kept viewers engaged with the drama's twists and turns, leaving them eagerly anticipating what will happen next in the story.

When The Phone Rings: Recap In Episode 10 of When The Phone Rings, Baek sa Eon looks for his wife Hong Hee Joo as she gets kidnapped from the grandfather's funeral. Hee Joo in a resolute stance, had driven her car into a ditch with the kidnapper inside, while assuring Baek Sa Eon she will protect him. The kidnapper and Hong Hee Joo's body still remains missing.

When The Phone Rings plot Adapted from Geon Eomul Nyeo's acclaimed web novel The Number You Have Dialled, ‘When The Phone Rings’ explores the emotionally deep journey of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Bound by a marriage of convenience, the couple’s bond begins to unravel after years of emotional distance.

For over three years, Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju have lived under the same roof, yet they are emotionally adrfit from each other. They rarely interact, avoid sharing meals, and barely communicate. Despite this, they maintain the facade of a perfect marriage, hiding the fractures that lie beneath.