When will Durga Puja be celebrated? Check date, significance, other details here

  • Though the festivities begin from Mahalaya, the celebrations start from the sixth day – Shashthi. On this day, the idol of Goddess Durga is unveiled, and her presence is invoked.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated27 Sep 2024, 07:11 PM IST
Women perform 'Dhunuchi' dance during the Durga Puja festival
Women perform ’Dhunuchi’ dance during the Durga Puja festival(PTI)

Considered as one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism, Durga Puja is the festival devotees wait for entire year. The festival celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

The festival helps unite millions of devotees to epitomize the triumph of good over evil through cultural and spiritual celebrations.

Also Read | Bangladesh lifts ‘hilsa’ ban, to export 3,000 tonnes of fish to India

Though the festivities begin from Mahalaya, the celebrations start from the sixth day – Shashthi. On this day, the idol of Goddess Durga is unveiled, and her presence is invoked.

Durga Puja 2024: Dates

The Mahalaya Amavasya or Mahalaya is on 2 October, when people invite Goddess Durga on the Earth and eye are drawn on her idol. This means Navratri will begin on 3 October.

However, the actual celebrations will kick off on the fifth day, Panchami, on 8 October.

On 9 October, Shashthi will be celebrated where the idol of Goddess Durga is unveiled, while Maha Saptami will be celebrated on 10 October.

Also Read | Diwali, Chhath Puja: Southern Railway to operate weekly special trains — Details

Maha Ashtami will be celebrated on 11 October, while Maha Navami will be celebrated on 12 October. The final day of the festival, Vijaydashami, will be celebrated on 13 October; following this, Durga Visarjan will take place.

Durga Puja 2024: Cultural significance and celebrations

The Durga Puja is more than a mere festival. It unites people who gather to thank Goddess Durga for epitomizing the triumph of good over evil.

The festival unites people and promotes social and cultural harmony. Various rituals and festivities occur during the 10-day festival, where people from different sections participate in elaborate decorations, traditional music, dance performances, and sumptuous feasts.

The festival resembles a profound expression of faith, culture, and community. As the date approaches, devotees devote themselves to the Goddess Durga and welcome her on earth to celebrate the courage, compassion, and resilience that the Goddess embodies.

Also Read | Diwali, Chhath puja: Over 5,900 trains to ’facilitate over 1 crore passengers’

Durga Puja is particularly significant in West Bengal, but people in Odisha, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat also celebrate it with great enthusiasm.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 07:11 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWhen will Durga Puja be celebrated? Check date, significance, other details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.