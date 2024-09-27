Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  When will Durga Puja be celebrated? Check date, significance, other details here

When will Durga Puja be celebrated? Check date, significance, other details here

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

Women perform 'Dhunuchi' dance during the Durga Puja festival

Considered as one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism, Durga Puja is the festival devotees wait for entire year. The festival celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

The festival helps unite millions of devotees to epitomize the triumph of good over evil through cultural and spiritual celebrations.

Though the festivities begin from Mahalaya, the celebrations start from the sixth day – Shashthi. On this day, the idol of Goddess Durga is unveiled, and her presence is invoked.

Durga Puja 2024: Dates

The Mahalaya Amavasya or Mahalaya is on 2 October, when people invite Goddess Durga on the Earth and eye are drawn on her idol. This means Navratri will begin on 3 October.

However, the actual celebrations will kick off on the fifth day, Panchami, on 8 October.

On 9 October, Shashthi will be celebrated where the idol of Goddess Durga is unveiled, while Maha Saptami will be celebrated on 10 October.

Maha Ashtami will be celebrated on 11 October, while Maha Navami will be celebrated on 12 October. The final day of the festival, Vijaydashami, will be celebrated on 13 October; following this, Durga Visarjan will take place.

Durga Puja 2024: Cultural significance and celebrations

The Durga Puja is more than a mere festival. It unites people who gather to thank Goddess Durga for epitomizing the triumph of good over evil.

The festival unites people and promotes social and cultural harmony. Various rituals and festivities occur during the 10-day festival, where people from different sections participate in elaborate decorations, traditional music, dance performances, and sumptuous feasts.

The festival resembles a profound expression of faith, culture, and community. As the date approaches, devotees devote themselves to the Goddess Durga and welcome her on earth to celebrate the courage, compassion, and resilience that the Goddess embodies.

Durga Puja is particularly significant in West Bengal, but people in Odisha, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat also celebrate it with great enthusiasm.

