Fans of the hit Netflix show “Bridgerton" will soon have new episodes to binge watch. The eagerly anticipated dramedy will resume its third season this week — continuing to focus on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's story. The show premiered on Netflix today with the final four episodes now available for viewing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new episodes pick up the story right where it left off with viewers now witnessing the aftermath of Penelope and Colin's engagement announcement. Eloise Bridgerton (portrayed by Claudia Jessie) takes center stage in the new episodes — grappling with the revelation of her brother's engagement to her former confidante and struggling with the burden of Penelope's secret.

The trailer also teases a brewing confrontation between Eloise and Penelope (played by Nicola Coughlan) as the latter is urged to share her secret with Collin 'before it is too late'.

The season will wrap up the highly-anticipated friends-to-lovers arc between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

The Regency-era romance series is based on a series of eponymous books by Julia Quinn that each focus on a Bridgerton sibling. The show — developed by Shonda Rhimes' television production company Shondaland and Netflix — had skipped the third book about Benedict Bridgerton to focus on Colin and Penelope.

Showrunner Jess Brownell indicated on Thursday that the fourth season of the hit show was already in development. It remains unclear at present which sibling will take the lead in the upcoming season.

"We want to give a few months for Pen and Colin to have their moment and enjoy their glory," said Brownell, who took the reins from series creator Chris Van Dusen as the new showrunner for the third season.



