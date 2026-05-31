‘Where are the footpaths?’ Netizens question Bengaluru civic body's call to walk 1 km

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has launched a new public awareness campaign encouraging residents to walk short distances instead of relying on motorised transport for nearby journeys. Through a social media post on X, the civic body introduced the 1KmChallenge, urging people to reconsider using autorickshaws for trips of less than one kilometre.

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The campaign comes as Bengaluru continues to grapple with chronic traffic congestion, rising pollution levels and growing public health concerns. According to the GBA, even short-distance vehicle trips contribute to increased emissions and add to the burden on the city's already crowded roads.

In its message, the authority asked residents a simple question before booking an autorickshaw: “Can I walk this instead?” It highlighted that a 10-minute walk can have multiple benefits, including reducing an individual’s carbon footprint, improving physical health, easing traffic congestion and helping create a more pedestrian-friendly city.

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The GBA's initiative aligns with broader efforts by cities around the world to promote active mobility and reduce dependence on private and public motorised transport for short trips. Encouraging walking can also help improve the use of public spaces and foster stronger community interactions.

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As part of the campaign, residents are being encouraged to challenge friends and family members who frequently use autorickshaws for nearby destinations. The authority hopes that small behavioural changes by individuals can collectively make a significant difference to the city's transport ecosystem.

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“Every step counts. Every choice matters,” the GBA said, emphasising that sustainable urban mobility depends not only on large-scale infrastructure projects but also on everyday decisions made by citizens.

The #1KmChallenge will run throughout June, with the authority hoping to inspire Bengaluru residents to embrace walking as a simple yet effective way to contribute to a healthier and more liveable city.

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How social media users reacted: One user wrote: "Unbelievable. You say this when GBA is digging up the entire East Bengaluru and leaving it as if nobody will ever walk on it again.

Take a stroll from Bagmane Tech Park's Whitefield entrance to AECS — exactly 1 km. Stinking garbage, giant potholes and dug-up roads will welcome you."

Another user said: "Very good initiative. Can you ensure that there are footpaths everywhere, free from garbage, parking encroachments, restaurants and hawkers?"

A third user commented: "Give us proper footpaths and walking spaces with no garbage, and we will walk. But no, you will only give us gyaan. For that, you don't have to spend money and can simply pocket the infrastructure development funds."

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A fourth user wrote: "Please build 1 km of footpath first, and then we can walk. Build cycle lanes, and we can cycle. A 1 km challenge does no good if we can do neither of those things."

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