All about Rachel Frederickson, who bagged The Biggest Loser crown in 2014

Rachel Frederickson gained significant attention when he was announced as the winner of reality show The Biggest Loser in 2014. But ever since her path to victory, Frederickson has remained away from the spotlight. Here's all you need to know about her.

Frederickson was crowned The Biggest Loser after she lost 155 lbs, more than half of her original weight at that time. She had revealed that she was down to 105 lbs, People magazine reported.

The reality TV show, which was aired on NBC between 2004 and 2020, saw contestants competing with each other to lose weight. The person who lost the greatest percentage of their starting weight over a period of 30 weeks, was declared the winner and provided $250,000.

The Biggest Loser faced multiple criticisms, especially for asking contestants to restrict themselves to an 800-calorie diet as well as following up to eight hours of workout sessions on a daily basis. Earlier this month, Netflix revisited the show with a three-part documentary, named 'Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser'.

Who is Rachel Frederickson? A Minnesota native, Frederickson took part in the reality TV show when she weighed 260 lbs. She claimed that she gained a significant amount of weight during her time in Germany, where she stayed with a foreign exchange student whom she met in high school.

Also Read | Are Justin Herbert and Madison Beer dating? Rumours swirl after cosy LA visit

In a December 2014 essay for Today, she called herself a "lonely, overweight girl,” who used to spend "most days alone working from my home vocal studio."

As per Bring Me The News, she was a three-time state swimming champion before appearing on the show.

Writing for Today, Frederickson stated that she had "never felt stronger" when she stood on the stage at the finale, adding, "I had accomplished everything I wanted to do. I was extremely proud of myself. That moment didn’t last long.”

Where is Rachel Frederickson now? After winning the show, Frederickson returned to work as a voice-over actress. At that time, she stated that she was continuing with her college classes, besides volunteering at a local shelter and training for her first marathon, People magazine reported.

Post that, Frederickson had even started working at a job search website, as per her LinkedIn profile.

In 2015, she opened a T-shirt business and later received her bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota in 2020.

Since then, Frederickson has been associated with Land O'Lakes as its customer insights and analytics manager.

FAQs Where to watch Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser? Fans can see the three-part documentary on Netflix.

When Rachel Frederickson won The Biggest Loser? She was crowned the winner during season 15 in 2014.