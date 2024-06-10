IND vs PAK: Indian team captain Rohit Sharma's video of during toss ahead of the match held against Pakistan has left internet in splits

IND vs Pak: Match against arch-rival Pakistan is no less than a World Cup T20 final for Indian cricket fans. So was the celebration after team India defeated Pakistan by six runs in the USA on Sunday. Amid post-match celebrations, short visuals from yesterday's match are going viral on the internet for different reasons. Video of Indian team captain Rohit Sharma participating in a toss ahead of the IND vs PAK match yesterday has been doing rounds on the internet.

In the video, as the commentator asks Rohi Sharma to spin a coin for the toss, the Indian team captain can be seen forgetting the position of the coin only to realise that it was kept in his pocket.

During the toss, Babar Azam won and decided to bowl first. The viral video received myriad of reactions from social media users, with many making fun of Rohit Sharma's habit of forgetting things.

"What does Rohit Sharma not forget?," commented an X user on the post.

“In a moment that perfectly encapsulated his laid-back charm and cheeky sense of humor, Indian cricketing legend Rohit Sharma left his Pakistani counterparts perplexed and amused as he casually revealed the missing coin for the toss to be safely tucked away in his pocket, a masterful display of comic timing that defused the tension of the India-Pakistan rivalry with a hearty dose of laughter," wrote another user.

Many users called the short and funny incident to be a typical "Rohit Sharma moment".

“Babar won the toss, Rohit Sharma will win the match," read another comment on the post.

“Rohit Sharma in toss is pure character," declared another X user.

"Everything else is temporary Rohit Sharma forgetting something at toss is permanent," wrote another user.

During the India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup, team India failed to set up an impressive run target for rival Pakistan. However, the team compensated with a powerful bowling performance led by Jasprit Bumrah. Team India won the match by six runs against Pakistan. Before June 9 match, India had registered an 8-wicket win in their first match against Ireland. Whereas, Pakistan had faced a crushing defeat against the host-team USA.

