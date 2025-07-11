Where there is a will, there is a way: Man becomes CA at 71; he used to teach his granddaughter

In an inspiring example of lifelong learning, a 71-year-old man from Jaipur has shattered age-related stereotypes by qualifying as a Chartered Accountant (CA), one of India’s most challenging professional qualifications. Tara Chand Agarwal, a retired employee of the former State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ), embarked on this academic journey not in a classroom but at home - while helping his granddaughter prepare for her own CA examinations.

The story was shared on LinkedIn by CA Nikhilesh Kataria, who revealed how Agarwal’s interest in accountancy was sparked while assisting his granddaughter with her studies. What began as a supportive gesture soon evolved into a determined personal pursuit. After years of dedication, Agarwal successfully cleared the CA Final exams. Kataria praised his achievement, reminding readers that “where there is a will, there is a way”.

The story struck a chord online, with social media users flooding the post with messages of admiration and encouragement. Many hailed it as one of the most inspiring accounts of the year, applauding Agarwal’s resilience and passion for learning. Comments across platforms celebrated his unwavering determination, proving that education and ambition truly have no age limit.

CA Final 2025 results Meanwhile, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination 2025 on 6 July. As reported by ANI, Maharashtra’s Ranjan Kabra from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district topped the CA Final exams, securing the All India Rank 1 (AIR-1) with an impressive score of 516 out of 600—an overall 86%.