Where was Mona Lisa painted? Italian geologist decodes Da Vinci's 500-year-old mystery
Geologist Pizzorusso's research combines art and science to pinpoint Mona Lisa's location in Lecco, Italy, challenging previous theories with geological findings.
Italian geologist Ann Pizzorusso has presented a new theory to identify the exact location where Leonardo da Vinci painted the world-famous Mona Lisa 500 years ago. The location of the Mona Lisa painting has remained one of the most debated topics among historians. However, this time, Pizzorusso has utilised her expertise in geology to prove her theory.