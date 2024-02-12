'Where's Ep 2?': Internet goes mad as Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins appear in new Bold Care ad with saas-bahu twist | Video
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh teamed up with adult film star Johnny Sins for a men's health brand Bold Care's commercial, which featured a hilarious desi twist of saas-bahu drama.
Bollywood hearth-throb Ranveer Singh appeared with adult film actor Johnny Sins in a commercial for a men's health brand called Bold Care. The desi twist of saas-bahu drama in the advertisement, casting two biggest superstars of their industries, left the netizens rolling on the floor laughing.