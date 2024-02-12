Bollywood hearth-throb Ranveer Singh appeared with adult film actor Johnny Sins in a commercial for a men's health brand called Bold Care. The desi twist of saas-bahu drama in the advertisement, casting two biggest superstars of their industries, left the netizens rolling on the floor laughing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What's the desi twist in Ranveer-Johnny collab to promote sexual health? The advertisement is based on a typical Indian daily soap, which involves joint family drama and most commonly saas-bahu quarrel. The overdramatic background music and the slow-motion scenes add the much essential Indian TV serial element to the commercial. Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins are shown as siblings in the commercial. While Johnny Sins can be seen wearing a blue kurta and golden jacket, Singh was wearing a sporting maroon kurta with long hair.

At the beginning of the advertisement, Ranveer Singh asks his brother Johnny's wife why she's leaving their house. The wife's reply to the question leaves all the members of the house shocked. The slow-motion drama gets a happy ending with the help of a capsule (to enhance men's sexual health).

Internet reaction to the ad “MCU: Avengers Endgame is the most ambitious crossover event in history. Ranveer Singh: Hold my beer," commented one user on Ranveer Singh's post.

Another user expressed his eagerness for the second part of the commercial and wrote, “Where is episode 2?"

Sharing the visual of the commercial, an X user wrote, “BRO WHAT IN THE WORLD JOHNNY SINS DOING IN INDIAN COMMERCIAL WITH RANVEER SINGH 😭😭😭😭😭😭"

“I imagined Ranveer Singh in the daily soap of Ekta Kapoor But Johnny Sins Was Never In My Wildest Dream Another Level Advertising," wrote another user on X.

"It's only Feb of 2024 and we already have this COLLAB that nobody expected," wrote another user on X.

Many people expressed their disappointment with the commercial. One of the X users wrote, “Wth was this and why did I watch this clip???? Johnny Sins doing a desi commercial with Ranveer Singh?"

The commercial also left many people who were paid the most for the ad, Ranveer Singh or Johnny Sins.

