Valentine's Week: Which day is tomorrow, February 12 — Hug day or rose day? Check here

The month of love and romance brings with it excitement and lots of vows. It not only means looking forward to spending quality time with loved ones, but a favourable time to plan the perfect date, pop the question to your beloved and express love. However, there is more to the dedicated day of love than meets the eye. The day is named after the mysterious Saint Valentine and finds its origin in a Roman festival of fertility known as Lupercalia.

Importance and significance of Valentine’s Day The festivities begin a week in advance with Rose Day, when people convey their feelings by exchanging roses. This is followed by Propose Day, a time for heartfelt confessions and commitments. Chocolate Day and Teddy Day come next, marked by the exchange of sweets and soft toys as tokens of love. The week then continues with Hug Day and Kiss Day, dedicated to expressing warmth, closeness and affection through meaningful gestures.

Which day of Valentine’s week is tomorrow, February 12? February 12 is marked as Hug Day during Valentine’s Week. It is a day dedicated to expressing care, comfort and appreciation through hugs — a simple yet meaningful gesture that transcends cultural and social boundaries.

Are there any anti-Valentine days? Valentine's Day is followed by a somewhat un-romantic week for people who had remained single and unenthusiastic about love. While February 14 and its cohorts are not official holidays or commemorative occasions, they have gradually found global acceptance. It is pertinent to note that these ‘black’ days following Valentine's day are far less celebrated.

February 15 — Slap Day

February 16 — Kick Day

February 17 — Perfume Day

February 18 — Flirt Day

February 19 — Confession Day

February 20 — Missing Day

February 21 — Break-up Day

How Hugs reduce stress and strengthen bonds A long, comforting hug can trigger the release of oxytocin in the brain — often called the “happiness hormone”. This chemical plays a key role in promoting emotional bonding and helps bring people closer together.

The warmth and positive energy exchanged during a hug act as a natural stress reliever, calming the mind and body.

Hugging has also been shown to help lower blood pressure and support overall heart health.

Beyond physical benefits, hugs can ease feelings of loneliness, anger and frustration, while helping to balance the nervous system.