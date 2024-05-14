During a reception for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month attended by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris , the White House's Marine Band on Monday performed “Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara" for an audience of Asian Americans.

The patriotic song, written by Mohammad Iqbal during India’s Independence struggle, was played twice by the White House Marine Band at the request of Indian Americans whom the president invited for the annual event.

“This was an amazing celebration of the White House’s AANHPI Heritage Month at the Rose Garden. The best part was that as I walked into the White House, I was greeted by the musicians playing ‘Sare Jahan se Accha Hindustan Hamara’. (Better than the entire world, is our Hindustan)," Indian American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria told PTI in an interview after the Rose Garden reception.

In a post on X, Ajay Jain wrote, “Thrilled to hear Saare Jahan Se acha Hindustan Hamara played at White House AANHPI heritage celebration hosted by President Joe Biden with VP Harris. Paanipuri and Khoya dish was also served. Stronger US-India relationship."

Moreover, this marks the second time within a year that the popular Indian patriotic song was performed at the White House.

The previous occasion was during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic State Visit on June 23. According to the Marine Band, they had practised the song in preparation for that visit.

“I felt so good. It was a moment of pride at the White House… I started singing with them and then I requested them to play it once again. They did and said that they're playing it for the second time. They played it when Prime Minister Modi visited and today, they are playing. It’s lovely that ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha Hindustan Hamara’ is being played at the White House today," California-based Bhutoria said.

The playing of this song during the AANHPI Heritage Month is also reflective of how much President Biden and his team care for the India-US relationship and Indian Americans, he said.

“The India-US relationship is growing at all stages from people to people. Over 4.4 million Indian Americans are the backbone of this relationship. Then it's also growing business to business and government to government. We saw with Prime Minister Modi coming, signing the new defence agreements and a lot more is growing, the trade is going to grow more," Bhutoria said.

