White House plays ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’, serves pani puri, Khoya dish during ‘amazing celebration’ | Watch
The White House's Marine Band performed 'Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara' during AANHPI Heritage Month reception, showcasing the growing India-US relationship and honoring Indian Americans.
During a reception for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month attended by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the White House's Marine Band on Monday performed “Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara" for an audience of Asian Americans.