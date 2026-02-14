White House special Valentine's Day post: From Maduro's capture to Greenland tensions — digital ‘cards' celebrate Trump

The White House on Saturday released four unconventional postcards to mark Valentine’s Day 2026, celebrating US President Donald Trump's recent actions, including capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. This series of digital cards sparked online debate as these striking images pointed to United States' aggressive foreign policy goals while extending holiday greetings.

Stepping away from traditional romantic messages, the administration shared comic digital "cards" blending humour with geopolitical themes, such as the proposed annexation of Greenland. This caption of this eccentric Valentine’s Day special post states, “Made just for you.”

Have a look at what these postcards depict:

The first card shows handcuffed Venezuelan former President Nicolás Maduro wearing a blindfold. He is in New York's detention facility after US forces captured him last month. Signifying Valentine’s gift to the American people, the caption to the post card states, “You captured my heart” as it celebrates “bringing Maduro to justice.”

The second visual depicts Executive order 4547 alongside Trump with the caption, “UR my Valentine.” Form 4547, also known as Trump Accounts, promises one-time $1,000 government seed contribution to every US citizen born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028. Established through Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts Act, it claims to be a pro-family initiative to ensure lifelong financial security.

“My love for you is as strong as Democrats love for aliens. I'd fly 1,537 miles to have a drink with you," the title of the third post card states. It points to Trump backed Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) aggressive crackdown on illegal immigrants.

With Greenland map inside a heart, the caption reads, “It’s time we define our situationship.” It created a satire over Greenland's situation.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Love it or hate it, the strategy of blending official business with internet culture is definitely the new standard for 2026.”

Another user remarked, “Again. Children run this account. Just crazy the White House account spends their time with memes. I guess anything but the Epstein files.”

A third comment read, “Can’t figure out which one that I like most as a Valentine’s Day Card. I like them all but Dems’ love for illegals runs DEEP.”

A fourth user stated, “I like the one that’s says I’d fly 1500 miles to have a drink with you.”

A fifth user quipped, “BEST SENSE OF HUMOR this White House has ever had. 🤣.”