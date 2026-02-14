White House special Valentine's Day post: From Maduro's capture to Greenland tensions — digital ‘cards' celebrate Trump

The White House on Saturday released four unconventional postcards to mark Valentine’s Day 2026, celebrating US President Donald Trump's recent actions, including capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. This series of digital cards sparked online debate as these striking images pointed to United States' aggressive foreign policy goals while extending holiday greetings.
Stepping away from traditional romantic messages, the administration shared comic digital "cards" blending humour with geopolitical themes, such as the proposed annexation of Greenland. This caption of this eccentric Valentine’s Day special post states, “Made just for you.”
Have a look at what these postcards depict:
A user wrote, “Love it or hate it, the strategy of blending official business with internet culture is definitely the new standard for 2026.”
Another user remarked, “Again. Children run this account. Just crazy the White House account spends their time with memes. I guess anything but the Epstein files.”
A third comment read, “Can’t figure out which one that I like most as a Valentine’s Day Card. I like them all but Dems’ love for illegals runs DEEP.”
A fourth user stated, “I like the one that’s says I’d fly 1500 miles to have a drink with you.”
A fifth user quipped, “BEST SENSE OF HUMOR this White House has ever had. 🤣.”
A sixth user joked, “Making Valentine Cards Great Again! ❤️”