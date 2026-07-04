White House trolls Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding display with 'Trump is your President' message

Pop music star Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce have got married at Madison Square Garden in New York, according to an announcement by the singer's publicist on Friday.

The wedding quickly became a talking point online after a celebratory display outside the iconic venue was followed by a social media post from the White House that appeared to parody the newlyweds' announcement. The post came as US President Donald Trump was preparing to deliver a speech marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

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According to a statement from Swift's publicist, carried under the headline "Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Married!", comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as the "man of honour", while Kelce's brother and former football player Jason Kelce was the best man, news agency Reuters reported.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the message displayed at Madison Square Garden for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding? ⌵ The message displayed at Madison Square Garden was 'JUST&T MARRIED!', celebrating the couple's marriage. 2 Why did the White House post a parody image related to Swift and Kelce's wedding? ⌵ The White House posted a parody image referencing the wedding as a response to the celebratory display, featuring the message 'TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT.' 3 How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first meet? ⌵ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first met when Kelce attended one of Swift's Eras concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023, where he attempted to meet her backstage. 4 Who officiated the wedding ceremony of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? ⌵ Comedian Adam Sandler officiated the wedding ceremony of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. 5 What was unique about Taylor Swift's wedding attire? ⌵ Taylor Swift's wedding attire was designed by Jonathan Anderson, marking his debut in couture wedding dresses for a celebrity couple, and was accompanied by Cartier jewelry.

'JUST&T MARRIED!' Lights Up Madison Square Garden Following the wedding, giant screens outside the Manhattan venue displayed the message "JUST&T MARRIED!"

The announcement appeared to blend the first initials of Taylor and Travis into a stylised wedding message, celebrating the couple's marriage.

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Images and videos of the display were widely shared on social media, drawing reactions from fans around the world.

White House Shares Trump-Themed Parody Soon after the wedding display appeared outside Madison Square Garden, the White House shared an AI-generated image that appeared to mock the announcement.

Captioned "it's happened", the post showed glowing pink screens carrying the message "TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT".

The image mirrored the style of the "JUST&T MARRIED!" display shown after Swift and Kelce's wedding, replacing the celebratory message with one referencing President Donald Trump.

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The post quickly gained attention online, with many users noting its resemblance to the original wedding display.

Trump And Taylor Swift's Public Feud The exchange is the latest chapter in the long-running public friction between Donald Trump and Taylor Swift.

Trump's criticism of the singer dates back two years, after Swift endorsed former US Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

At the time, Trump wrote on Truth Social in capital letters: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" without providing any further explanation.

Also Read | Comedian Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding

Just a day before the wedding, the White House had also shared an image featuring Trump alongside several former US presidents, including Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, with the words "America's Eras Tour."

The graphic appeared to reference Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour by using colours and a design similar to the singer's concert poster.

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A Relationship That Captivated Fans Worldwide Swift and Kelce's relationship has attracted worldwide attention since they began dating in 2023, after the NFL star attended one of the singer's Eras Tour concerts at the Kansas City Chiefs' stadium.

The romance has been closely followed by Swift's global fan base, popularly known as Swifties, and has frequently dominated entertainment and sports headlines.

Taylor Swift is among the world's most successful recording artists, with chart-topping songs such as "Love Story," "Blank Space," and "Welcome to New York." She has won 14 Grammy Awards and became a billionaire following her record-breaking global concert tour.

Travis Kelce, meanwhile, is one of the National Football League's most recognisable players. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has won three Super Bowls alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes and co-hosts the sports and pop culture podcast "New Heights."

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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