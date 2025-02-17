White Lotus Season 3 OTT release: When and where to watch the comedy drama?

White Lotus Season 3 on OTT: The third season of the comedy drama is now available for streaming on OTT platform. Now, audience can enjoy the web series from the comfort of their home.

The third season was announced in 2022, and has been filmed in major Thailand cities including Bangkok, Phuket, and Ko Samui. Here are all the details about White Lotus Season 3 OTT release date and platform.

The White Lotus season 3 OTT release date The season 3 of White Lotus is available for streaming on OTT platform from Sunday, February 16 at 9 pm (EST). The third season of the show consists of eight episodes and new episodes of the show will be released one-by-one every Sunday. In India, White Lotus season 3 will release on OTT on February 17.

The White Lotus season 3 OTT release: Where to watch? Indian audiences can watch the third season of ‘The White Lotus’ on JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar, which have been transformed into a single OTT platform, JioHotstar.

The new season is available exclusively on Max, but there are various streaming options to watch the show. According to Hindustan Times report, people who have purchased Prime Video (Max add-on) subscription can enjoy the show.

All about White Lotus Season 3 The third season of the White Lotus is the extension of an American satirical comedy-drama TV series. The web series has been written and directed by Mike White. The third season extends the plot from previous series with new characters and destination. Third season of the show has been shot in multiple destinations of Thailand including Bangkok, Phuket, and Ko Samui from February to August 2024.

