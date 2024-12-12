National Film Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh married her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa on December 12. The ceremony was attended by the couple’s families, friends, and people from the film industry. The actress shared her wedding pictures on Instagram.

Who is Antony Thattil? Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based businessman originally from Kochi. He reportedly owns resort chains in Kochi. The 35-year-old businessman also has companies registered in Chennai. Thattil has maintained a very low profile and has not made any public appearances with Keerthy Suresh.

The couple have dated for 15 years. They began their relationship when Keerthy was in school and Antony was in college, around 2008, during their teenage years, according to various reports. The actress mostly kept her relationship with Antony private despite dating for a long time.

Keerthy officially acknowledged her relationship through an Instagram post on November 27, celebrating 15 years with her partner, Antony. She captioned the post saying,

“15 years and counting. It has always been. AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk).”

While speaking about her thoughts on relationships, Keerthy, in an interview with SS Music earlier, said,

“It should be like give and take; if they are just two good friends who understand each other and if there’s a good amount of give and take, I think that’s more than enough.”

On Thursday, December 12, Keerthy shared pictures from her wedding ceremony, which have been going viral on social media. Several celebrities have congratulated Keerthy.

The Mahanati actress began her career as a child artist at seven. Her father, G Suresh Kumar, is a filmmaker and her mother is Menaka, an actress. She has been in many films across various languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.