Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Who is Antony Thattil, the Dubai-based businessman who married Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh?

Who is Antony Thattil, the Dubai-based businessman who married Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh?

Written By Riya R Alex

National Film Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh married Antony Thattil in Goa on December 12. The couple dated for 15 years. Antony is a Dubai-based businessman from Kochi. Keerthy shared wedding pictures on Instagram, receiving congratulations from several celebrities.

Keerthy Suresh marries her longtime partner Antony Thattil on Thursday.

National Film Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh married her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa on December 12. The ceremony was attended by the couple’s families, friends, and people from the film industry. The actress shared her wedding pictures on Instagram.

Who is Antony Thattil?

Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based businessman originally from Kochi. He reportedly owns resort chains in Kochi. The 35-year-old businessman also has companies registered in Chennai. Thattil has maintained a very low profile and has not made any public appearances with Keerthy Suresh.

The couple have dated for 15 years. They began their relationship when Keerthy was in school and Antony was in college, around 2008, during their teenage years, according to various reports. The actress mostly kept her relationship with Antony private despite dating for a long time.

Keerthy officially acknowledged her relationship through an Instagram post on November 27, celebrating 15 years with her partner, Antony. She captioned the post saying,

“15 years and counting. It has always been. AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk)."

While speaking about her thoughts on relationships, Keerthy, in an interview with SS Music earlier, said,

“It should be like give and take; if they are just two good friends who understand each other and if there’s a good amount of give and take, I think that’s more than enough."

On Thursday, December 12, Keerthy shared pictures from her wedding ceremony, which have been going viral on social media. Several celebrities have congratulated Keerthy.

The Mahanati actress began her career as a child artist at seven. Her father, G Suresh Kumar, is a filmmaker and her mother is Menaka, an actress. She has been in many films across various languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Keerthy has been a part of many hit films, such as Sarkar, Remo, Ringmaster, and Thaana Serndha Koottam. She received a National Film Award for Best Actress for portraying Savitri in the film Mahanati.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.